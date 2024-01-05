Tasnim: Israel was behind Kerman terror attack 

Tansim said despite the statement issued by the Daesh terrorist group claiming the twin bombings, earlier comments by Zionist officials show that Tel Aviv orchestrated the terrorist act.

The editorial added that Israel’s involvement in the attack was exposed by the differences between the latest statement attributed to Daesh and the previous ones issued by the terror group.

Tasnim argued that Daesh has never used the word “Iran” in its statements before and instead calls the country “The land of Persia” or the “province of Khorasan”.

Tasnim added that Daesh has not used blurred pictures of the perpetrators of suicide bombers or attackers before, adding neither has the group issued a statement to claim an attack with a 30-hour delay.

The news outlet noted that in fact, before any operation, Daesh shoots clips of terrorists bidding allegiance to the group and prepares a statement in which it claims credit for the terror attack it does.

According to Tansim, such a statement is issued immediately after a terrorist attack.

The news agency added that this latest statement was basically different from previous ones issued by Daesh.

It also said actually, only after the statement was written by the intelligence apparatus of the Zionist regime, it was released by the terrorist group.

Tasnim further argued that the reason for the move by the Zionists is that they feared the consequences of the terrorist attack in Kerman and that Daesh is merely a tool in the hands of the Israeli regime.