Taliban, Pakistan trade heavy fire along Afghanistan border

Enayatullah Khwarizmi, the spokesperson for the Afghan Ministry of Defence, said late on Saturday that Taliban forces had carried out “successful retaliatory” attacks against Pakistani soldiers in response to the neighbouring country’s “repeated violations” of, and air strikes on, Afghan territory.

He wrote on X that the operation had ended at midnight.

Pakistani Minister of Interior Mohsin Naqvi called the Afghan attacks “unprovoked” and said that Pakistani forces were responding “with a stone for every brick”.

“Firing by Afghan forces on civilian population is a blatant violation of international laws. Pakistan’s brave forces have given a prompt and effective response that no provocation will be tolerated,” he said in a post on X.

Radio Pakistan, citing security sources, reported that the Afghan attacks took place at some six locations along the border.

It added the attacks prompted a “strong, intense response” from the Pakistan Army, and shared video footage of gun and artillery fire that lit up the night sky.

It did not say whether the clashes had ended.

The fighting comes days after explosions rocked the Afghan capital, Kabul, in an air strike that the Taliban blamed on Pakistan.

Islamabad did not claim responsibility for Thursday’s attacks.

However, it accused the Afghan Taliban administration of harbouring fighters of the Pakistani Taliban who attack Pakistan, with the support of its adversary, India.

New Delhi denies the charge, while the Taliban says it does not allow its territory to be used against other countries.

The escalating tensions have prompted regional concern.