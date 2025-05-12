Taliban bans game of chess

“There are religious considerations regarding the sport of chess,” the Taliban government’s sports directorate spokesman, Atal Mashwani, told AFP, adding that the game is “considered a means of gambling,” which was outlawed under the morality laws imposed by the Islamist group.

The game will remain prohibited “until these considerations are addressed,” the spokesman stated. According to Mashwani, the national chess federation has not held any events for around two years anyway.

The Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, capitalizing on the withdrawal of US forces after their two-decade presence in the Central Asian country. Upon taking power, it restricted a number of sports disciplines. Last year, it banned mixed martial arts (MMA) and other free fighting championships, declaring them too “violent” and “problematic with respect to Sharia.”

The Taliban does not view all sports negatively, though. In January, a Taliban delegation led by acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi discussed sports cooperation with India during talks in Dubai. Cricket, which is very popular in both countries, featured in the negotiations, according to New Delhi.

In February, the Washington Post reported that Afghanistan’s popular local sport of buzkashi was “thriving” under Taliban rule despite initial fears of a ban. The equestrian sport involving horse-mounted players trying to direct a goat or a calf carcass into a goal had been prohibited during the Islamist group’s first stint in power in the 1990s. Now, however, the game reportedly regularly draws audiences in the thousands, including Taliban members.