Swedish police reportedly arrest Iranian prisoner Hamid Nouri’s son

“After hours without any information about my brother, who had gone to visit my father… we realized that Majid has been apparently arrested by Sweden’s police. We are not aware of the details of the incident for now.” Atieh Nouri, daughter of Hamid Nouri, said in a post on X social media platform on Friday.

The Swedish police have arrested Hamid Nouri over a lawsuit filed by the anti-Iran terrorist Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) with the blood of over 17,000 Iranians on their hand.

Nouri, who has been given a life sentence, was accused by Swedish authorities of involvement in the execution and torture of MKO members in the 1980s. He has been in solitary confinement since his arrest.

Iranian officials have criticized his ‘politically-motivated’ detention and life sentence as illegal.