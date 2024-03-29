Friday, March 29, 2024
type here...
JudiciaryIFP Exclusive

Swedish police reportedly arrest Iranian prisoner Hamid Nouri’s son

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Swedish police have detained Majid Nouri, the son of Hamid Nouri, a former Iranian judiciary official who is serving a life sentence in a prison in Sweden.

“After hours without any information about my brother, who had gone to visit my father… we realized that Majid has been apparently arrested by Sweden’s police. We are not aware of the details of the incident for now.” Atieh Nouri, daughter of Hamid Nouri, said in a post on X social media platform on Friday.

The Swedish police have arrested Hamid Nouri over a lawsuit filed by the anti-Iran terrorist Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) with the blood of over 17,000 Iranians on their hand.

Nouri, who has been given a life sentence, was accused by Swedish authorities of involvement in the execution and torture of MKO members in the 1980s. He has been in solitary confinement since his arrest.

Iranian officials have criticized his ‘politically-motivated’ detention and life sentence as illegal.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks