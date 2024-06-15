Survey: Over 60% of Gazans lost at least one relative in war

The PCPSR published the results of a survey study that it conducted in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank in the period between May 26 and June 1, focusing on the “Al-Aqsa Flood” battle, the subsequent war, the Israeli ground invasion, the unprecedented humanitarian crisis, the atrocities of the war, and the aftermath of the war in the blockaded territory.

The survey noted that “the data collection did not include the besieged northern Gaza Strip, which is witnessing increasing famine, according to international reports”.

The poll found out that about 61% of the victims among the residents of the Gaza Strip, said that “one or more relatives were martyred in the current war, while 65% said one or more relatives were injured”.

The survey also found that “only 26% of the residents of the Gaza Strip were able to reach a place where they can get help, while 72% said they managed to get help but with great difficulty and risk, and 2% said they could not receive help at all”.

Around 64% of Gaza residents said they had sufficient food for only one or two days, while 36% said they did not have sufficient food for one or two days, according to the poll.

The PCPSR pointed out that “the sample size of this survey was 1,570 people, including 760 people interviewed face-to-face in the West Bank (in 76 residential locations) and 750 people in the Gaza Strip (in 75 locations).”

Nearly 37,300 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and over 85,100 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded ni early May.