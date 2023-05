The report by Nour News comes after weeks of speculation in the media and political circles about Shamkhani’s decision to resign.

Shamkhani has been holding the key post for a decade.

Media reports say Saeed Jalili who was secretary of the Supreme National Security Council from 2007 to 2013, will replace Shamkhani.

Jalili is currently a member of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council.