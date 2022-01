The plant yields two products: Sugar foam and red sugar.

Red sugar is very popular and widely used in traditional medicine.

As plains are ideal grounds for sugarcane to grow, the country can reach self-sufficiency in growing this plant as a strategic product.

This plant has dozens of species, with thick, segmented stems growing between 2 to 6 meters tall.

Red sugar is the essence of sugarcane and not only is used as foodstuff, but also has medicinal properties.