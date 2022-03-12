Saturday, March 12, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSocietyIncidents

Storms hit Iran’s Yazd, Isfahan provinces

By IFP Editorial Staff
The director general of the Isfahan Governorate’s Crisis Management Department has said a windstorm that started on Friday morning turned into a red storm in Naeen, Choupanan, Anarak and several other parts of the province as it whipped up dust in the air.

The storm was traveling at a speed of 110 kilometers per hour and damaged the electricity grid and caused the closure of some roads.

Meanwhile, a sandstorm hit Yazd Province and decreased visibility there. It also closed some roads in the province.

The director general of Yazd province’s Road Maintenance and Transportation Department said the Kerman-Yazd, Ardekan-Naeen and Abarkouh-Dehshir roads as well as Yazd’s western belt are closed.

There are no reports of human casualties from either storm.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 16

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks