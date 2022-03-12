Storms hit Iran’s Yazd, Isfahan provinces

The storm was traveling at a speed of 110 kilometers per hour and damaged the electricity grid and caused the closure of some roads.

Meanwhile, a sandstorm hit Yazd Province and decreased visibility there. It also closed some roads in the province.

The director general of Yazd province’s Road Maintenance and Transportation Department said the Kerman-Yazd, Ardekan-Naeen and Abarkouh-Dehshir roads as well as Yazd’s western belt are closed.

There are no reports of human casualties from either storm.