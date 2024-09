Ali Mohammad Naeini said the reports are false.

The pager blasts mostly targeted Hezbollah members and ordinary Lebanese citizens.

The New York Times says Israel hid explosives in the pagers before they were imported to Lebanon.

The explosives were implanted next to the battery with a switch that could be triggered remotely to detonate.

Hezbollah has vowed to retaliate against the Israeli regime.

The pager blasts killed 12 people and wounded thousands of others.