Space Cheif: Iran to Launch Two Satellites into Space Soon

Hassan Salarieh told Iranian television that on the National Space Technology Day (February 3), several Iranian satellites will be unveiled. Currently, about seven to eight Iranian satellites are ready for launch.

He added that so far, more than 24 or 25 Iranian-made satellites have been sent into space. These satellites belong to various classes.

Salariyeh referred to the localization of the space industry as a path toward technological independence and stated that, due to sanctions, this industry has been based on domestic development from the beginning. Currently, numerous private companies and research centers are active in this field.

The head of the Space Agency added Iran’s space industry is entirely indigenous, and the country is active in all dimensions of this industry, including launchers, satellite design and manufacturing, necessary infrastructure such as satellite control stations, image reception, launch bases, laboratories, and research centers.

Salarieh said satellite imagery is used in various fields, including agriculture, cadastre, damage assessment, environment, natural resources, water, and many other areas.