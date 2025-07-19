Smoke from fire in Hoor al-Azim wetland forces remote work in six cities in Iran’s Khuzestan province

Mohammad Javad Ashrafi, Secretary of the Air Pollution Emergency Task Force in Khuzestan, stated that the fire has significantly affected air quality in the western part of the province.

As a result, public offices in the cities of Hoveyzeh, Dasht-e Azadegan, Hamidiyeh, Ahvaz, Karun, and Bavi will shift to remote operations for the day.

He added that the operation of banks will be determined by the Coordination Council of Banks in the province.

Essential services including health, emergency, and public utilities are required to maintain in-person staffing.

Citizens are urged to limit outdoor activities, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow health and environmental guidelines to protect themselves from the hazardous air quality.

The Hoor al-Azim wetland, straddling the Iran-Iraq border, is a critical ecological zone and has been the site of recurrent fires during hot and dry summer months, often causing transboundary air pollution.