Six Palestinians killed by Israeli troops in West Bank

Early Tuesday morning, large numbers of Israeli forces stormed the city of Nablus and were spotted by Palestinian security forces and armed fighters, according to a spokesperson for the Palestinian Fatah movement.

According to the Palestinian health ministry, five Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire. One of those killed was unarmed, Palestinian health and security officials stated.

Their names are: Ali Khaled Antar, 26; Mishal Baghdadi, 27; Wadee al-Hawah, 31; Hamdi Qayyem, 30; and Hamdi Mohamed Sharaf, 35.

The ministry later reported that another Palestinian youth, Qusay al-Tamimi, was killed during confrontations with Israeli forces in the village of Nabi Saleh near the city of Ramallah, home to the headquarters of the Palestinian Authority in the occupied West Bank.

A spokesperson for the ministry told Al Jazeera that Tamimi was 19 years old.

The Israeli military said only that their forces were operating in Nablus but gave no further details.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is establishing “urgent contacts in order to stop this aggression against our people” in Nablus, his spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh noted.

“All of this will have dangerous and destructive consequences,” Abu Rudeineh stated on Palestine TV.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that the Israeli army prevented its medical crews from entering the al-Qaryoun neighbourhood to evacuate the injured.

Palestinian sources said Israeli snipers were positioned on the rooftops of houses and buildings overlooking Nablus’ city centre and used drones to fire missiles.

Israeli forces have been conducting nightly raids in the occupied West Bank since March in what it claims is a bid to dismantle armed networks and thwart attacks.