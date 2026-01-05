Media WireAmericasEurope

Six countries condemn US military actions in Venezuela

By IFP Media Wire

A group of six Ibero-American countries have issued a joint statement condemning the United States’ military attack on Venezuela early Saturday that saw President Nicolás Maduro captured in Caracas.

In the statement, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, and Spain called for a solution to the crisis, free from “external interference,” saying the US actions contradicted the “fundamental principles of international law, in particular the rule against the of the use and threat of force, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of independent nations, established in the Charter of the United Nations.”

The group also expressed concern for any attempt at foreign “government control” in Venezuela, after President Donald Trump said the US will “run” Venezuela until a “safe, proper and judicious transition” can be ensured.

“We reaffirm that only an inclusive political process, led by Venezuelans themselves, can lead to a democratic, sustainable solution that respects human dignity,” the statement added.

The six countries called on the UN Secretary General and member states to help “de-escalate tensions and preserve regional peace” and condemned the “external appropriation of natural resources,” in a direct reference to Trump’s suggestion of taking control of Venezuela’s vast oil reserves and recruiting US companies to invest billions of dollars in revitalizing the country’s sanctioned oil industry.

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

