Severe cold wave, heavy snowfall lead to widespread school, office closures in Iran

The Meteorological Organization warned a day earlier of a significant drop in temperatures by up to 15 degrees Celsius, expected to last until Tuesday.

With the arrival of a new cold spell, several provinces have already closed schools, and more closures are anticipated.

Officials report that 19 provinces are bracing for freezing temperatures, with snowfall in some areas reaching up to 100 centimeters.

The Governor of Tehran, Mohammad Sadegh Motamednia, announced that all educational institutions, public and private offices, and banks in Tehran will also be closed on Saturday.

Ali Ahmadnia, the head of the Government Information Center, confirmed that all stock exchanges will remain closed on Saturday. The closures aim to manage energy consumption and ensure public safety during the harsh weather conditions.

Authorities emphasize the necessity of managing energy consumption, particularly gas and electricity.