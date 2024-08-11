Several US, coalition military personnel injured in Syria drone attack: Report

Still, some personnel are being examined for traumatic brain injuries, the official stated.

A drone attacked US troops at the Rumalyn Landing Zone in Syria on Friday. This is the second attack on American forces in the Middle East in the past week, amid growing tensions between Iran and Israel.

No group has claimed responsibility but armed groups have carried out similar attacks in Syria and Iraq in recent months. This includes Monday’s rocket attack on the Ain al-Assad airbase in western Iraq that wounded at least seven US personnel.

Washington is expecting more attacks, after the attack on Ain al-Asad Airbase, Axios wrote on Monday. This comes as Israel has been bracing for an attack from Iran, following the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last week.