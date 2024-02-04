Sunday, February 4, 2024
type here...
Media WireEurope

Several killed in Ukrainian attack on Russia bakery

By IFP Media Wire

Ukraine has targeted a bakery located in the Russian city of Lisichansk, Lugansk People’s Republic, trapping dozens of people under the rubble. The building was heavily damaged in the strike and partially collapsed, killing aroun two dozen.

According to the latest figures by the Russian Emergencies Ministry, at least 20 people were killed during the strike. Some ten others received wounds of varying severity, ending up hospitalized

The acting head of the LPR, Leonid Pasechnik, accused the Ukrainian military of deliberately targeting the building during the weekend to maximize potential damage on civilians.

“Several dozen more civilians may remain under rubble,” Pasechnik wrote on Telegram without providing an exact figure.

The local military commandant’s office told RIA Novosti the estimated figure of missing persons initially stood at 40.

The incident triggered a massive emergency services response, with multiple rescuers and heavy machinery deployed to the scene in order to dig through the rubble.

No official information on weaponry used by the Ukrainian military to strike the bakery was readily available. Some media reports, however, suggested the building was struck by a projectile launched from a US-supplied HIMARS missile system.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks