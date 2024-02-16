Several Arab states ‘increasingly restricting’ US action against Iran: Report

In a report, the Politico magazine cited an anonymous US official as saying that some Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates, imposed limitations on the United States’ use of its military bases within their territories for conducting strikes against Iran and resistance groups.

“Amid a rising civilian death toll in Gaza, several Arab countries, particularly those ‘attempting a detente with Iran,’ are ‘increasingly restricting’ the US and partners from conducting self-defense operations from their soil,” the official stated.

“This includes limits on retaliatory strikes against attacks in Iraq, Syria, and the Red Sea,” the official added.

The American online magazine stopped short of disclosing the name and exact number of the Arab countries involved in restricting the US access in the region.

According to Politico, the official said that the specific reason the UAE is undertaking such action is that “They don’t want to appear like they’re against Iran and they don’t want to appear too close to the West and Israel for public opinion reasons.”

The US forces and several of Washington’s partners have recently ramped up their terrorist attacks and strikes in the West Asia region in support of the Israeli regime, which has since early October waged a genocidal war against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Nearly 29,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed and over 68,000 others injured since the Israeli regime launched its US-backed onslaught on Gaza on October 7, 2023.

The resistance groups in the region have in response staged scores of retaliatory strikes against the US occupation bases, leaving at least three soldiers dead and dozens of others wounded.

Yemen has also declared an open war against US and British interests since the two countries launched a military campaign against the Arab country in support of Israel.

Iran has on numerous occasions asserted that it has no affiliated groups involved in what the US claims to be “proxies” in the region and that resistance groups in West Asia independently act on their own accord and take no orders from the Islamic Republic.

The United States, Israel’s biggest ally, has provided Israel with a raft of arms and ammunition since the initiation of the Gaza war and also vetoed UN Security Council resolutions that called on the regime to cease its aggression.