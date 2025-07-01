Tuesday, July 1, 2025
type here...
Media WireGovernmentNuclear

Serious damage done to Iran’s nuclear facilities: Govt. Spokeswoman

By IFP Media Wire

The spokesperson for the Iranian government has confirmed that the country’s nuclear sites have sustained serious damage in the recent Israeli and American military attacks.

In comments at a press conference on Tuesday, Fatemeh Mohajerani said Iran’s nuclear sites have suffered serious damages in the military attacks by the Israeli regime and the US.

While the Zionist regime waged a war of aggression against Iran on June 13 and struck Iran’s military, nuclear and residential areas for 12 days, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan on June 22.

Asked about the prospect of a new round of negotiations between Iran and the US, Mohajerani stated the Iranian Foreign Ministry has already announced that no decision has been made in this regard so far and has ruled out the possibility of imminence of such negotiations.

She added that the Israeli attacks on Iran caused damages to 3,500 residential buildings, including 332 dwellings in Tehran.

The spokeswoman noted that 935 Iranians have been martyred in the 12-day war, including 140 women and children, while over 5,600 others have been injured.

She also stated that an Israeli attack on the Evin Prison of Tehran resulted in the martyrdom of 79 people on June 23.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks