Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Senior Iranian Cleric Ayatollah Alavi Gorgani passes away at 82

By IFP Editorial Staff
Senior Iranian Shia cleric Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Ali Alavi Gorgani has passed away at the age of 82.

The office of Ayatollah Alavi Gorgani made the announcement and expressed condolences over the cleric’s passing.

It also described Ayatollah Alavi Gorgani’s departure as a great loss.

Seyyed Mohammad Ali Alavi Gorgani was born in Najaf in June 1939. His father, Seyyed Sajjad, was one of the scholars and jurists of Gorgan.

Ayatollah Alavi Gorgani has authored several books on jurisprudence, principles of jurisprudence, hadith and rijal (a branch of hadith sciences that discusses the qualities of the hadith relaters).

Apart from religious research and writing books, the late cleric engaged in social activities such as construction of mosques, clinics and riba-free loan granting funds in different parts of Iran.

