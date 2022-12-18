Security sources say at least nine Iraqi police killed in blast near Kirkuk

The sources stated those killed on Sunday were traveling in a convoy when the bomb struck.

The blast took place near the village of Safra , which lies about 30 km (20 miles) southwest of Kirkuk. Two other officers were critically injured.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Daesh militants are active in the area.

Kirkuk, located 238 kilometers from Baghdad, was seized from Kurdish forces by Iraqi security forces in 2017.

The Kurdish Regional Government had taken control of the city after Iraqi forces fled amid the rise of Daesh terrorists in the country.

Daesh seized large swathes of Iraqi and Syrian territory from 2014, declaring a “caliphate” where they ruled with brutality before their defeat in late 2017 by Iraqi forces backed by a US-led military coalition.

Remnants of the terror group remain active in several areas of Iraq.