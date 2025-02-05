Saudi Arabia rejects Trump’s claim, says no normalization with Israel without Palestinian state

The Saudi Foreign Ministry issued a statement emphasizing that the kingdom’s position remains “firm and unwavering” following Trump’s remarks during a meeting Tuesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

Asked if the Saudis demand the establishment of a Palestinian state, Trump, sitting alongside Netanyahu in the Oval Office, replied: “No, they’re not.”

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s position on the establishment of a Palestinian state is firm and unwavering,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, clearly and unequivocally reaffirmed this stance during his speech at the opening of the first session of the ninth term of the Shura Council on September 18, 2024.”

The statement recalled that the crown prince reiterated the kingdom’s commitment during the Arab-Islamic Summit held in Riyadh on Nov. 11, 2024, stressing the need for a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders and an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia emphasizes that this unwavering position is non-negotiable and not subject to compromises. Achieving lasting and just peace is impossible without the Palestinian people obtaining their legitimate rights in accordance with international resolutions, as has been previously clarified to both the former and current U.S. administrations,” it added.