MbS doubles down on terms for Israel ties before talks with Trump: Reuters

The establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia after decades of enmity could shake up the political and security landscape in the Middle East, potentially strengthening U.S. influence in the region.

Trump said last month he hoped Saudi Arabia would “very soon” join other Muslim countries that signed the 2020 Abraham Accords normalising ties with Israel.

But Riyadh has signalled to Washington through diplomatic channels that its position has not changed: it will sign up only if there is agreement on a roadmap to Palestinian statehood, two sources told Reuters.

The intention is to avoid diplomatic missteps and ensure alignment of the Saudi and U.S. positions before any public statements are made, they stated. One noted the aim was to avoid any confusion at or after the White House talks on November 18.

The Crown Prince, widely known as MbS, “is not likely to entertain any possible formalising of ties in the near future without at least a credible pathway to a Palestinian state,” said Jonathan Panikoff, former deputy U.S. national intelligence officer on the Middle East.

MbS is likely to try to use his influence with Trump to seek “more explicit and vocal buy-in for the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state,” added Panikoff, who is now at the Atlantic Council think tank in Washington.

Next week’s visit is the Crown Prince’s first to Washington since the 2018 killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, an MbS critic whose murder in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul caused global outrage. MbS denied direct involvement.

The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco have already normalised ties with Israel under the Abraham Accords, and Trump has said he expects an expansion of the accords soon.

The agreement signed by the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco sidestepped the issue of Palestinian statehood.

The two sources stated that Riyadh had signalled to Washington that any move to recognise Israel must be part of a new framework, not just an extension of any deal.

With Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu staunchly opposed to Palestinian statehood, Saudi Arabia sees no immediate prospect to satisfy Trump’s demand that it normalise ties with Israel, the sources told Reuters.

Saudi officials say progress on that front depends on concessions neither Washington nor Israel is currently prepared to make.