No diplomatic ties with Israel without Palestinian state: MbS

He made the remarks in an address at the opening of the first year of the 9th session of the Saudi Shura Council, stressing that the Palestinian issue remains a top priority for Saudi Arabia, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

“We once again emphasize the kingdom’s rejection and strong condemnation of the Israeli occupation authority’s crimes against the Palestinian people, which disregards international and humanitarian laws,” said the crown prince.

On behalf of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, he expressed gratitude to the countries that have recognized the Palestinian state and encouraged other countries to follow suit.

In the address, the crown prince highlighted that Saudi Arabia is committed to collaborating with all active nations in the global community.

“We believe that humanity’s well-being and the preservation of our shared civilizational values depend on working together for a brighter future. This requires mutual respect for countries’ independence and values, upholding the principles of good neighborliness and non-interference, and peacefully resolving disputes,” he added.

Regarding the development of the kingdom, the crown prince noted that the country has made significant strides “during this transformative period”, with non-oil activities accounting for 50 percent of last year’s real GDP.