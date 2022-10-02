Saudi Arabia releases Iranian Haj pilgrim

Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi and Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein held separate telephone conversations with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq and Oman, in this telephone conversation, announced the release of an Iranian arrested in Saudi Arabia during the hajj pilgrimage in July.

Khalil Dardmand is an Iranian pilgrim who was detained by the Saudi police after the Hajj ceremony in Makkah for about three months.

He was arrested on Eid al-Adha for taking a photo of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani with the Kaaba.