Sanctions Fail to Stop Iran Making Progress: Rouhani

The Iranian president says sanctions have failed to keep Iran from moving ahead on the path to development and progress.

Speaking at a Thursday ceremony held via videoconferencing to inaugurate a major water project, President Hassan Rouhani said the project coming on line today is a great sign of triumph for the Iranian nation.

“Under these tough conditions caused by sanctions which the enemies thought would bring us to our knees, they should now see that we are inaugurating projects every week, including this week when a major water and soil development project is inaugurated in the west of the country,” he said.

“This is a big sign to the US, Zionism and reactionary countries showing that our great nation is always victorious and stands up to all problems, and that our land will, God willing, become more and more prosperous every day,” he noted.