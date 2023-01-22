Sacrilege of Holy Quran in Sweden example of hatemongering and violence against Muslims: Iran

Kanaani said that some European countries, under trumped-up allegations, are allowing the extremist groups to spread hatred against Islamic values and sanctities.

He noted that these countries are institutionalizing anti-Islamism and Islamophobia in their societies in spite of their beautiful human rights slogans.

The Iranian spokesperson added that such measures have nothing to do with the freedom of expression and opinion.

“The public opinion of the Muslim world expects the Swedish government to prevent the repetition of such anti-Islamism acts and not let those hurting the feelings of Muslims go unpunished,” the diplomat stressed.

According to reports, Swedish right-wing leader Rasmus Paludan received permission from his country’s government to burn the Holy Qur’an in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm. He was protected by the police while committing the act.