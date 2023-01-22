Sunday, January 22, 2023
Sacrilege of Holy Quran in Sweden example of hatemongering and violence against Muslims: Iran

By IFP Media Wire
Nasser Kanaani

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani vehemently condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden as a brazen example of hatemongering and violence against Muslims.

Kanaani said that some European countries, under trumped-up allegations, are allowing the extremist groups to spread hatred against Islamic values and sanctities.

He noted that these countries are institutionalizing anti-Islamism and Islamophobia in their societies in spite of their beautiful human rights slogans.

The Iranian spokesperson added that such measures have nothing to do with the freedom of expression and opinion.

“The public opinion of the Muslim world expects the Swedish government to prevent the repetition of such anti-Islamism acts and not let those hurting the feelings of Muslims go unpunished,” the diplomat stressed.

According to reports, Swedish right-wing leader Rasmus Paludan received permission from his country’s government to burn the Holy Qur’an in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm. He was protected by the police while committing the act.

