Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 483

Wagner chief accuses Moscow of ‘misleading Russians’ over Ukraine war

The chief of mercenary group Wagner has accused Moscow’s top brass of deceiving Russians about the course of Ukraine’s offensive and pointed to Kyiv’s progress on the battlefield.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose forces had for months led an assault for towns in eastern Ukraine including Bakhmut, accused the defence ministry of not telling the truth and losing territory to Ukrainian troops.

“They are misleading the Russian people,” he said in an audio message released by his spokespeople.

A number of villages including Pyatykhatky has been lost, Prigozhin said, pointing to a lack of arms and ammunition.

“Huge chunks have been handed over to the enemy,” he continued, adding that Ukrainian troops have already sought to cross the Dnipro River, a natural border on the front line.

“All of this is being totally hidden from everyone,” the 62-year-old stressed.

World Bank will provide $1.75 billion in aid to restore Ukraine

The World Bank Group announced an additional $1.75 billion in support for Ukraine on Wednesday.

“The financing is composed of a $500 million World Bank loan guaranteed by the United Kingdom, a $1.25 billion grant from the United States, and a $15 million grant from the Government of Finland,” a news release from the group stated.

“This additional financing for the PEACE (Public Expenditure Support for Enhanced Sustainable Governance in Ukraine) project builds on previous funding and will continue to provide support in key sectors such as health care, education, payment of pensions, social assistance programs, and wages for employees providing core government services,” the news release continued.

More than 400 global companies pledged support Wednesday for rebuilding the war-torn economy at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London.

Ukrainian FM discussed maintaining Black Sea grain deal with Turkish counterpart

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London.

“We discussed a wide range of areas where Ukraine and Turkey can advance bilateral cooperation. I reaffirmed Ukraine’s interest in maintaining and expanding the Black Sea Grain Initiative, as well as mobilizing global support for the Peace Formula,” Kuleba said in a tweet.

In an update on Tuesday, the United Nations said exports under the initiative had “dropped significantly from a peak of 4.2 million metric tonnes in October 2022 to 1.3 million metric tonnes in May, the lowest volume since the Initiative began last year.”

“The Secretary-General is disappointed by the slowing pace of inspections and the exclusion of the port of Yuzhny/Pivdennyi from the Black Sea Initiative. This has resulted in a reduction in the movement of vessels coming in and out of Ukrainian sea ports, leading to a drop in the supply of essential foodstuffs to global markets,” the statement added.

The Black Sea Initiative agreement is up for renewal on July 17.

The deal, which is key for preventing a global food crisis, was last renewed in May.

Ukraine is a major supplier of grain to the World Food Programme. According to the European Commission, Ukraine accounts for 10% of the world wheat market, 15% of the corn market, and 13% of the barley market. It is also a key global player in the market of sunflower oil.

Last week, President Vladimir Putin said Russia is contemplating withdrawing from the grain deal, noting Moscow took part in the agreement to maintain relationships with “friendly” countries.

Mines displaced by flooding after dam collapse could wash up near Black Sea: UN official

Mines displaced by flooding after the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam could end up on beaches around the Black Sea, the head of a United Nations mine program said on Wednesday.

“I would not be surprised to see that those mines have either got down as far as the sea, or (will) over the coming months, as the water is continuing to flow, (and the mines) will be transported down there,” Paul Heslop of the Mine Action at the UN Development Programme in Ukraine told journalists at news conference in Geneva, adding, “Unfortunately, we could see anti-personnel pressure mines washing up on beaches around the Black Sea.”

According to Heslop, “butterfly mines” – which are small, airtight and plastic – are filled with liquid explosives and able to float on water. Heslop stated that he is certain these mines will have been “dispersed in different places.” Other, heavier explosives, like anti-tank mines, would not be able to travel as far.

“Obviously, a 10-kilo anti-tank mine is not going to go the same distance as a 50-to-60-gram anti-personnel mine,” he continued, adding, “So, yes, there will be contamination. There will be some in the sea, there will be some in the rivers. How we deal with that? That’s another one to add to the list of problems to solve.”

Heslop said that the collapse of the dam was “almost a biblical disaster — and that’s before you throw in the mine equation.”

“We don’t know what we don’t know,” he continued, adding, “We do know that there was widespread use of mines on that south bank, obviously to prevent an attack across the river. … I can only draw the conclusion that a number of explosive devices, be they UXO (unexploded ordnances) or mines and anti-personnel mines, will have been washed downriver.”

The city of Kherson, which sits on the west bank of the Dnipro river, was taken back by the Ukrainian military in November 2022 after eight months of Russian occupation. But much of the east bank of the river south of the Nova Kakhovka dam remains under Russian control.

EU imposes 11th round of sanctions against Russia

European Union ambassadors have agreed on the 11th package of sanctions against Russia, the Swedish Presidency of the EU Council said Wednesday.

“The package includes measures aimed at countering sanctions circumvention and individual listings,” it said on Twitter.

The President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the sanctions package, saying “it will deal a further blow to Putin’s war machine with tightened export restrictions, targeting entities supporting the Kremlin.”

“Our anti-circumvention tool will prevent Russia from getting its hands on sanctioned goods,” she tweeted.

Ukrainian authorities: Floodwaters decrease in Russian-occupied southern town, but bodies remain under rubble

The destruction in flooded parts of the Russian-occupied town of Hola Prystan is “catastrophic” and bodies are still under the rubble, the settlement’s Ukrainian military administration said in a Telegram post on Wednesday.

“The water level is gradually decreasing. The eastern, central and coastal parts of Hola Prystan remain partially flooded,” according to the post.

“The destruction of houses in the flooded parts of the town is catastrophic. The bodies of the dead remain under the rubble,” it added.

The town was flooded following the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam in the southern Kherson region on June 6. Russia and Ukraine have both blamed each other for the collapse.

There is no gas and electricity supply in most of the town, it said, and sewage systems in parts of the town are still underwater.

The post said that some residents had to cook “on fires in their yards.”