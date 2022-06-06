Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 103: Ukraine claims Russia lost 31k soldiers

Russia says it will push Ukrainian forces back to protect its border from Western weapons

Russian Foreign Minister said on Monday that it would push Ukrainian forces further back from Russia’s border, in response to Western deliveries of long-range weapons to Kyiv. “The longer the range of the systems that will be delivered, the further we will move back the Nazis from that line from which threats to Russian-speakers and the Russian Federation may come,” Sergei Lavrov told a news conference. Western countries are making it clear that they have no qualms about using any means to continue pressuring Moscow, Lavrov added. “The West is making it clear that it has no qualms about using any improper methods to maintain pressure. We have repeatedly seen such hypocrisy before, including during the 1999 tragic bombing of Yugoslavia by those who thought that they had won the Cold War and gained the right to build the world on their own patterns. This mentality was reflected in the incident that we are discussing (a decision by some NATO countries to close their airspace to the aircraft that would have carried Lavrov to Serbia),” the Russian top diplomat noted. “If the Russian foreign minister’s visit to Serbia is viewed as almost a universal threat, then things in the West are really bad,” Lavrov continued. Russian authorities are not planning any face-to-face contacts with their colleagues from NATO countries in the near future, he said. “I cannot guess about other routes, about other EU and NATO countries – we have no plans for communication at the moment. I have no invitations from other countries, from those that are NATO members, at the moment. I am not expecting anyone in Moscow, either,” he added.

UN watchdog warns of “clear and present risk” at nuclear power plant in Russian-controlled Ukraine

There is a “clear and present risk to the safety, security and safeguards” at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is currently controlled by Russia, the head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog said Monday.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), stated that “at least five of the seven indispensable pillars of nuclear safety and security have been compromised at the site.”

In remarks to the IAEA’s Board of Governors, Grossi reiterated that he was “working actively to agree, organize and head an IAEA-led International Mission” to the facility, in order to “carry out essential nuclear safety, security and safeguards work at the site.”

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been under Russian control since early March. Grossi visited the now-defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant north of Kyiv, which was briefly occupied by Russian forces, at the end of April.

“Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia NPP site remains under the control of the Russian forces there. I have repeatedly expressed my grave concern at the extremely stressful and challenging working conditions under which Ukrainian management and staff are operating the plant,” Grossi added.

“The situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP has not only raised serious and pressing humanitarian concerns but is also a clear and present risk to the safety, security and safeguards at the nuclear power plant,” he continued.

“There are indications from Ukraine regarding their concern about interruptions in the supply chain of spare parts to Zaporizhzhia NPP. This means now at least five of the seven indispensable pillars of nuclear safety and security have been compromised at the site. The Ukrainian regulator has informed us that they have ‘lost control over’ the facility’s nuclear material that is subject to the Safeguards Agreement between Ukraine and the IAEA,” he added.

He concluded by saying that “the urgent need for us to be there is clear to all.”

Europe to suffer from fuel shortages after sanctioning Russian oil: Medvedev

Deputy chairman of the Security Council and former president Dmitry Medvedev lambasted European politicians on Monday, saying that the restrictions put on Russian oil by the EU will backfire against the bloc.

“It is impossible for them to immediately drop our oil. Their own citizens and businesses will put them up against the wall. Therefore, they decided to stretch the plan for several months in order to find alternative sources of supply. Now Europeans will have to scour the world in search the products of the same quality,” Medvedev said.

“Moreover, they will face a shortage of certain types of fuel, such as diesel, which is necessary for trucks and agricultural equipment,” he added.

He noted that the Europeans will now have to invent some “shady schemes” to buy Russian oil, bypassing their own sanctions.

UK to supply Ukraine with MLRSs despite Putin’s warning

The United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with US-made long-range M270 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) despite Moscow’s warning to third states against any such supplies, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Monday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated Sunday that Moscow will reconsider its refraining from striking “those objects that have not been hit yet” if Ukraine receives long-range missiles from abroad capable of reaching Russian territory.

“The UK will give multiple-launch rocket systems to Ukraine to help the country defend itself against Russian aggression,” the UK defence ministry announced.

MLRS can strike targets up to 80 kilometers (50 miles) away with precision guided rockets, according to the statement.

“As Russia’s tactics change, so must our support to Ukraine,” Wallace was quoted as saying in the statement.

The UK defence ministry added that the delivery of MLRSs to Ukraine was coordinated with the United States.

Lavrov says countries blocking his flight to Serbia deprive Belgrade of its sovereignty

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during an online press conference on Monday that the Balkan countries trying to hamper his trip to Serbia were depriving the country of its sovereignty.

“A sovereign state has been deprived of its right to pursue foreign policy. Serbia’s international activities in the Russian direction have been blocked,” Lavrov noted, calling the decision to ban his flight “unprecedented”.

The minister stated that the Western countries are afraid of the truth, so such moves have become normal for the EU and NATO.

Lavrov added, that Moscow expects even more attacks, lambasting the NATO mentality, noting that the bloc resorts to the lowest means to put additional pressure on Russia.

“Such hypocrisy has already been shown to us many times, including the tragic bombing of Yugoslavia in 1999 by those who believed in their victory in the Cold War and in their right to reshape the world solely according to their will,” he said.

He stated that North Macedonia and Montenegro had been turned into NATO minions, but stressed that retaliatory steps by Moscow won’t be aggravating relations between Russians and the peoples of those nations.

“If the visit of the Russian Foreign Minister is perceived in the West as almost a global-scale threat, then, apparently, things are quite bad,” he added.

The minister also praised the stance of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who has refused to engage in anti-Russian activities, despite pressure from the EU. At the same time, Lavrov invited his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic to visit Moscow in the near future.

Russia says airspace bans on foreign minister’s plane a ‘hostile action’

Moscow has denounced airspace closures by three eastern European countries which prevented Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov from travelling to Serbia as a “hostile action.”

Countries surrounding Serbia – Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Montenegro – closed their airspace to an official plane that would have carried Moscow’s top diplomat to Belgrade on Monday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters such actions could cause problems with the timetabling of high-level diplomatic meetings. But they would not prevent Moscow from maintaining contacts with friendly countries, he added.

Explosions heard in southern Ukraine city of Mykolaiv: Mayor

Explosions have been heard in Ukraine’s southern Black Sea port city of Mykolaiv, its mayor Oleksandr Senkevych announced.

There was no further information immediately available.

German spies believe Russia could soon seize Donbass

Russian troops could soon wrest the remainder of the Donbass region from Ukraine’s forces, Germany’s foreign intelligence agency, the BND, has warned, according to a report by Der Spiegel magazine.

The Berlin-based outlet cited recent classified BND briefings as saying that the agency “fears that Ukrainian resistance could even be broken in the next four to five weeks.”

“BND analysts have noted that while the Russians are moving much more slowly than they did at the beginning of the war, they are able to conquer small bits of territory each day,” Der Spiegel adds.

“The BND thinks it possible that Putin’s troops could bring all of the Donbas under their control by August,” it noted.

The report further stated that it makes “a huge difference” to the situation on the battlefield when heavier German weapons are delivered.

The Russian forces have been steadily making gains in the Donbass, closing on the town of Severodonetsk and pushing Ukrainian troops westward.

Ukraine claims Russia lost more than 31,000 soldiers

Ukraine’s military claimed the Russian army has lost 31,250 personnel since the beginning of its invasion on February 24.

The general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces also announced Russia lost 1,386 tanks, 3,400 armoured personnel vehicles, 690 artillery systems, 209 multiple-launch rocket systems, 551 cruise missiles, 96 air defence systems, 211 aircraft, 176 helicopters, and 13 ships and boats.

Ukraine says its position has ‘worsened a little’ in Severodonetsk

The position of Ukrainian forces fighting in Severodonetsk has “worsened a little”, the governor of the Luhansk region has confirmed.

“Our defenders managed to undertake a counter-attack for a certain time; they liberated almost half of the city. But now the situation has worsened a little for us again,” Serhiy Haidai told national television.

Governor says Russia’s Kursk region shelled

The governor of Russia’s Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, says the village of Tetkino was shelled on Monday morning.

“There were no wounded or dead. The main blow was inflicted on the local bridge, there is damage,” Roman Starovoit said on Telegram.

“The nearest two-story residential building with eight apartments and outbuildings nearby badly damaged. The roof of the house was slashed, the windows were completely broken. The car burned down. There is damage on the territory of the sugar factory,” he added.

The governors of several of Russia’s border regions have multiple times accused Ukraine of firing on their settlements.

Russia’s Snake Island defences contribute to Ukraine’s ports blockade: UK

Russia has moved several air defence systems to Snake Island in the Black Sea, an activity which contributes to Moscow’s blockade of the Ukrainian coast and hinders grain exports, the UK’s defence ministry has announced.

“Following the loss of the cruiser Moskva in April, Russian forces have likely moved multiple air defence assets to Snake Island in the western Black Sea including SA-15 and SA-22 systems,” the ministry said in its latest intelligence briefing.

These weapons are likely intended to provide air defence for Russians ships operating around the island, the ministry said, adding Russia’s activity “contributes to its blockade of the Ukrainian coast and hinders the resumption of maritime trade, including exports of Ukrainian grain”.

The ministry also added that heavy fighting was continuing in Severodonetsk and that Russian forces continued to push towards the city of Slovyansk “as part of their attempted encirclement of Ukrainian forces”.

EU building new ‘iron curtain’ around Russia: Moscow

Russia has no plans of creating an “Iron Curtain,” this is something being done by the European Union, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated. “Rest assured, there will be no Iron Curtain, at least from our side, it’s the European Union that is surrounding Russia with a curtain. Your mistake lies in that you are too selfish, you think that you are in the center of the world,” Zakharova said in a Sunday interview on the Italian La7 TV channel. She emphasized that Europe has “no moral right” to dictate and teach other nations anything. In March, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that Moscow was not afraid of any new “Iron Curtain” that the West was pushing for and that Russia was going to develop and thrive nonetheless.

EU: Russia ‘directly responsible’ for any grain shortages

Due to its war against Ukraine, Russia is “directly responsible” for shortages in the international trade in grains, the European Union’s foreign policy chief said.

“Russia’s ongoing blockade of Ukraine’s ports is preventing the export of tons of grain, like corn and wheat, currently trapped in Ukraine, one of the main world producers,” Josep Borrell stated on Twitter.

Borrell pointed out that EU sanctions target Russia’s capacity to continue the war and do not target wheat, adding agriculture products and their transport are “explicitly excluded” from sanctions.

“Russia is directly responsible for any shortages in international trade in grains, and instead of ending its aggression, is actively seeking to transfer responsibility on international sanctions. This is disinformation,” he added.

Borrell went on to say that the bloc will continue to show solidarity with countries in addressing the war’s consequences.

Russian President Vladimir Putin “needs to end his war against Ukraine. Ukraine’s territorial integrity must be restored,” he said, adding this is in the interest of the whole world.

Report: US not to agree to Ukraine grain deal that might bring Russia sanctions relief

The US would not agree to a deal on Ukrainian grain exports envisaging sanctions relief for Russia, Politico reported.

“The United Nations is trying to broker a deal with Russia to allow Ukraine to restart grain exports via the Black Sea.”

A US official said “the US wouldn’t agree to a deal that lifted any economic pressure on the Kremlin.”

According to Politico, US officials and global businesses are “closely watching Russia’s talks with the UN, as well as separate negotiations with Turkey, about allowing safe passage for Ukrainian grain to world markets.”

Washington is waiting to see “whether Russia drops its calls for sanction relief.” The Joe Biden administration is also planning to continue sending weapons to Kiev in a hope that this would enable Ukrainian grain passage.

UN officials have informed the US about discussions on how to solve the food crisis held in Moscow by UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Martin Griffiths, the report added.

Report: US will allow two companies to ship Venezuelan oil to Europe

Italian oil company Eni SpA and Spain’s Repsol SA could begin shipping Venezuelan oil to Europe as soon as next month to make up for Russian crude, five people familiar with the matter told Reuters news agency, resuming oil-for-debt swaps halted two years ago when Washington stepped up sanctions on Venezuela.

The volume of oil Eni and Repsol are expected to receive is not large, one of the people said, and any impact on global oil prices will be modest. But Washington’s greenlight to resume Venezuela’s long-frozen oil flows to Europe could provide a symbolic boost for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The US State Department gave the nod to the two companies to resume shipments in a letter, the people added.

President Joe Biden’s administration hopes the Venezuelan crude can help Europe cut dependence on Russia and re-direct some of Venezuela’s cargoes from China. Coaxing Maduro into restarting political talks with Venezuela’s opposition is another aim, two of the people told Reuters.

The two European energy companies, which have joint ventures with Venezuelan state-run oil company PDVSA, can count the crude cargoes toward unpaid debts and late dividends, the people stated.

A key condition, one of the people said, was that the oil received “has to go to Europe. It cannot be resold elsewhere.”

Washington believes PDVSA will not benefit financially from these cash-free transactions, unlike Venezuela’s current oil sales to China, that person added. China has not signed onto Western sanctions on Russia, and has continued to buy Russian oil and gas despite US appeals.

The authorizations came last month, but details and resale restrictions have not been reported previously.

Most Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of Russia-Ukraine situation: Poll

Most Americans disapprove of President Joe Biden’s handling of the situation with Russia and Ukraine and his economic recovery policies, the latest Ipsos and ABC News poll showed.

According to the poll published on Sunday, 46% of the respondents said they approved of the way Biden was handling the situation with Russia and Ukraine, while 52% disapproved.

The poll also found that only 37% of Americans approve of Biden’s handling of the economic recovery, while even fewer respondents approve of his handling of inflation and gas prices – 28% and 27% respectively.

21% said inflation would be the most important issue in their vote for the Congress in November, followed by the economy (19%), gun violence (17%), and abortion laws (12%).

UK to send Ukraine M270 rocket launchers

The UK has announced it will supply Ukraine with multiple-launch rocket systems that can attack targets up to 80km (50 miles) away, in a move coordinated with the US.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said UK support for Ukraine would change as Russia’s tactics evolved, explaining the gift of the M270 multiple-launch systems, which are similar to the systems the US is sending, the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).

“These highly capable multiple-launch rocket systems will enable our Ukrainian friends to better protect themselves against the brutal use of long-range artillery, which [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s forces have used indiscriminately to flatten cities,” Wallace added in a statement.

The UK announced Ukrainian troops would be trained on how to use the new launchers in Britain, after it previously announced it would train Ukrainian personnel to use armoured vehicles.

Russian general killed in Ukraine

A Russian general was killed in eastern Ukraine, a Russian state media journalist said on Sunday, adding to the string of high-ranking military casualties sustained by Moscow.

The report, published on the Telegram messaging app by state television reporter Alexander Sladkov, did not say precisely when and where Major General Roman Kutuzov was killed.

There was no immediate comment from the Russian defence ministry.

Russia already classifies military deaths as state secrets even in times of peace and has not updated its official casualty figures in Ukraine since March 25, when it claimed that 1,351 Russian soldiers had been killed since the start of its military campaign on February 24.

Report: Russia looking to Africa to sell stolen Ukrainian grain

The US in mid-May sent an alert to 14 countries, mostly in Africa, that Russian cargo vessels were leaving ports near Ukraine laden with what a state department cable described as “stolen Ukrainian grain”, the New York Times has reported.

Russia has been seeking buyers among African countries for the grain stolen in Ukraine, the NYT report added.

Ukraine says Russia has stolen up to 500,000 tonnes of wheat worth $100m since Moscow invaded in February. Most of the grain has been taken to ports in Russia-controlled Crimea, then transferred to ships, including some under Western sanctions, Ukrainian officials say.

On Friday, Vladimir Putin met with the head of the African Union, President Macky Sall of Senegal, who attempted to find a solution to the grain problem and called on the West to lift sanctions. African countries are acutely affected by the grain shortage crisis driven in large part by Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian ports, which has sent prices of grains, cooking oils, fuel and fertiliser soaring.

Closed airspace forces cancellation of Russian FM’s visit to Serbia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to Serbia has been cancelled after countries around Serbia closed their airspace to his aircraft, according to a senior foreign ministry source quoted by the Interfax news agency.

The source confirmed a Serbian media report that said Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Montenegro had closed their airspace to the plane that would have carried Moscow’s top diplomat to Belgrade on Monday.

“Our diplomacy has yet to master teleportation,” the source stated.

There was no immediate comment from the Russian foreign ministry.

Zelensky visits front-line troops

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has visited front-line troops in the southeastern region of Zaporizhia, according to his office, a week after a similar trip to the northeastern Kharkiv region.

“I want to thank you for your great work, for your service, for protecting all of us, our state,” the statement quoted Zelensky as saying, adding that he held a minute of silence for fallen troops.

Zelenskyy’s office later added the president also visited a medical facility in the region and spoke with people forced to leave their homes, including from Mariupol, which is now in Russian hands after being under siege for weeks.