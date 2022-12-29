Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 309

President Volodymyr Zelensky has declared his country a “global leader” that “helped the West find itself again” during his end-of-year speech to parliament.

“Ukraine became one of the global leaders,” he told lawmakers, his cabinet, other senior officials and the top military brass.

“Over 10 months of this year, we helped everyone. We helped the West find itself again, to return to the global arena and feel how much the West prevails. No one in the West fears nor will they fear Russia,” he added.

The 45-minute speech, which was held behind closed doors, was heavily focused on the war. He also used the occasion to outline ideas including decentralising the energy system and making it greener.