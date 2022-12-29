Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 309

Ukraine ‘helped the West find itself again’: Zelensky
President Volodymyr Zelensky has declared his country a “global leader” that “helped the West find itself again” during his end-of-year speech to parliament.
“Ukraine became one of the global leaders,” he told lawmakers, his cabinet, other senior officials and the top military brass.
“Over 10 months of this year, we helped everyone. We helped the West find itself again, to return to the global arena and feel how much the West prevails. No one in the West fears nor will they fear Russia,” he added.
The 45-minute speech, which was held behind closed doors, was heavily focused on the war. He also used the occasion to outline ideas including decentralising the energy system and making it greener.
Ukrainian officials urge civilians to evacuate Kherson
Ukrainian officials are calling on residents to evacuate from Kherson amid renewed Russian attacks on the southern city.
“I’m telling these people that Kherson is one of the most dangerous cities right now. So I ask them to imagine that they are going on vacation for a couple of weeks. It may be easier for them to decide to move this way. But still, a lot of people are staying in the city,” Kherson city council member, Dmytro Poddubniy, told CNN.
Russia withdrew from the city in November in one of the most important military achievements by Kyiv’s forces since Moscow invaded 10 months ago.
FM says Russia wants situation in Ukraine resolved quickly
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says Russia wants the situation in Ukraine resolved as quickly as possible, with a priority on defending civilians and saving soldiers’ lives.
“We are engaged in activities that will allow us to work far more efficiently in these territories in the near future,” the state-owned TASS news agency quoted him as saying.
Lavrov stated Moscow would beef up its troops and technological capabilities in Ukraine. He added that mobilised troops had undergone “serious training” and that the majority were not yet at the front.
Ukraine secured release of 1,456 POWs since war began
Ukraine has secured the release of 1,456 prisoners of war since Russia invaded, President Volodymyr Zelensky told parliament in an annual address held behind closed doors.
Kyiv and Moscow have held a series of prisoner swaps throughout the war.
Russia is thought to hold thousands of Ukrainian prisoners of war but the exact figures are unknown.
Russian airlines affected by Western sanctions
Russian airlines’ passenger traffic was down 15.7 percent in November year-on-year to 6.94 million passengers, data from the Rosstat federal statistics service showed, as the industry feels the effects of sanctions.
Western countries banned Russian airlines from using their airspace in response to Moscow invading Ukraine in February, cutting the airlines off from lucrative routes to Europe and the US.
Traffic for the first 11 months of the year was down 14.4 percent to 88 million passengers, Rosstat reported.
France reaffirms military support for Ukraine in official visit
French Minister for the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu has reaffirmed France’s “reliable and durable” military support for Ukraine during an official visit to Kyiv.
“We have studied the needs of the Ukrainian army to continue this aid in 2023,” Lecornu wrote on Twitter, posting a picture alongside Ukrainian defence minister Oleksii Reznikov.
France has already provided weaponry like the Caesar howitzer artillery system and created a fund of 200 million euros (about $210m) for Ukraine to buy equipment directly from French manufacturers.
‘Only a few civilians’ left in Bakhmut: Zelensky
President Volodymyr Zelensky says that “only a few civilians” were left in the eastern front-line town of Bakhmut, which has endured months of fierce fighting.
“Last year, 70,000 people lived there. Now only a few civilians are left there,” Zelensky said on Facebook.
Following months of defeat, Russian forces are now seeking to wrest control of the eastern region of Donetsk where Bakhmut has become the epicentre of fighting.
In Bakhmut, “there is no place that is not covered with blood. There is no hour when the terrible roar of artillery does not sound,” Zelensky continuued.
“Still, Bakhmut stands,” he added.
Earlier this month, the president made a surprise trip to Bakhmut, describing the town as Ukraine’s front-line “fortress”.