Russian military aircraft crashes into Sea of Azov, pilot killed

Footage circulating online purports to show the plane crashing into the sea immediately offshore, with locals watching the incident from the beach. The plane appeared to steadily lose altitude, evidently having suffered engine failure, with its pilot ejecting moments before the aircraft plunged into the water.

Another video from the scene shows a search and rescue helicopter circling the crash site. The pilot was brought ashore by the rescuers. However, he ultimately died of his injuries, the head of Yeysk District, Roman Bublik, has confirmed.

The accident was acknowledged the Russian military, with the Southern Military District revealing it occurred during a training flight. Preliminary assessment indicated the crash had been caused by engine cutoff, the military stated.

Su-25 close air support planes have seen extensive action in the Ukraine conflict, being used by both sides. In February, a Russian Su-25 crashed due to a technical malfunction in the country’s southwestern Belgorod Region. The plane went down in an unpopulated area, resulting in no damage or casualties on the ground. Its pilot, however, was killed.