Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 585

Zelensky says “victory will come” at an event honoring soldiers

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said that “victory will come” in the country’s war against Russia in an event celebrating the country’s soldiers.

In an address marking Day of the Defenders, the national holiday honoring veterans and fallen soldiers, Zelensky stressed the of importance of unity and optimism as the fight continues.

“Our unity must enable us to go all the way to drive the occupier out of our land, and it will,” he stated.

“Never again will Ukraine pay with the future of its children, its sovereignty, and its will for illusory promises of peace,” the president added.

“Courage, resilience, unity are the things we must not lose in order to not lose Ukraine.”

EU foreign policy chief, in Kyiv, says bloc is preparing long-term security pledges

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said during a visit to Kyiv on Sunday that Ukraine needed more military aid and he promised ongoing EU support. “Ukraine needs more capabilities & needs them faster,” he said in a statement posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He stated he had discussed “continuous EU military assistance” during his first in-person meeting with Defence Minister Rustem Umerov. “We are preparing long-term security commitments for Ukraine,” Borrell added.

Ukraine is working with the US to ensure the budget decision will help Kyiv

The Ukrainian government is working with its partners in Washington to ensure that the budget Congress will work on over the next 45 days will include new funds to help Kyiv push back against Russia, a spokesman for Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said.

Washington narrowly avoided a government shutdown with the passage of a stopgap funding bill on Saturday but it dropped funding for Ukraine.

A future shutdown could have a negative impact on Ukraine, the spokesman, Oleg Nikolenko, said on Facebook on Sunday.

Nikolenko said that the US budget currently includes about $1.6 billion for the defense industry and $1.23 billion for direct budget support, as well as funds for humanitarian and energy projects.