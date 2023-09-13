Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 567

Kremlin says Kim and Putin will not sign documents, but may discuss “sensitive areas, such as military interaction”

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters there are no plans for Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to sign documents regarding their Wednesday meeting at the Russian space center, according to state media.

The two leaders met and held closed-door talks for more than an hour at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, Russia’s space rocket launch site, in Amur province in the Far East region.

When asked about reports of arms talks between the two, Peskov said “the full range of relations [between the two countries] implies dialogue and interaction in sensitive areas, such as military interaction,” according to state-run outlet Russia 1.

“All other issues concern only our two sovereign countries,” he continued, adding, “And they should not be a subject of concern to any third state. Our cooperation is carried out for the benefit of the peoples of our two countries, but not against anyone.”

“North Korea is our close neighbor. And despite any comments from the outside, we will build relationships with our neighbors in a way that is beneficial to us and our neighbors.”

Seven people injured in Russian drone attack on Ukraine’s Odesa and Sumy regions

Seven people were injured in a Russian drone attack on the Ukrainian regions of Odesa and Sumy, the head of Odesa region military administration Oleh Kiper said on Wednesday morning.

“A total of seven civilians were injured as a result of Russian attack drones at the Izmail district. Six people in Reni and one in Izmail,” Kiper wrote on Telegram.

“Two men from Reni are in serious condition, in the intensive care unit, today they will be transported to Odesa.”

He added that four others are in a “moderate condition” and will be treated in the city of Reni.

The Ukrainian Air Force also said out of a total of 44 attack drones launched towards Ukraine, 32 were destroyed. The Air Force added the attacks were launched from the Russian town Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk and Chauda in Russian-occupied Crimea.

“Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the attack,” the Ukrainian Air Force noted.

US already spent over $100bln for supporting Ukraine: Report

The overall number of US funds directed for assistance to Ukraine stands at $110.97 billion at this point, Fox News has reported, citing a document by the Office of Management and Budget of the White House.

The document was prepared in response to a request from a group of Republican senators, submitted to the White House back in January. It contains information about the overall amount of US military, financial and humanitarian aid provided to the Kiev government.

The document says that out of the $110.97-billion total, some $101.19 billion has alreaady been obligated/executed by the Office of Management and Budget.

This sum does not include the new request for more aid to the Kiev government, filed by the administration of US President Joe Biden. It envisages financial assistance of $24 billion, including $13 billion for military purposes.

Kim and Putin begin talks at Vostochny Cosmodrome

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin have officially begun their talks, sitting beside each other in front of flags from both countries at the Vostochny Cosmodrome.

Putin and Kim sat down for talks on Wednesday at Russia’s Vostochny Cosmodrome space center, where Putin told reporters the two “have a lot” to discuss.

“I am very glad to see and welcome you again in Russia. This time, as we agreed, at the Vostochny Cosmodrome,” Putin said while seated alongside Kim.

“Of course, we need to talk about issues of economic cooperation, humanitarian issues, and the situation in the region. We have a lot of questions [to discuss].”

Kim thanked Putin for his invite to the country and said the two countries have “many issues” that they can cooperate on.

“As you said, the agenda between our countries, including the political, economic, and cultural issues; and there are many issues that our two countries need to cooperate and for us to receive help on in our war of independence as the people of our countries anticipate.

In this situation, I believe this moment will serve to raise our bilateral relations to the next step, to a new height,” Kim said.

The North Korean leader went on tell Putin it was an honor the meeting was being held “at this special place, a space launch site which is like the heart of the space power, which your country has the status of, and giving this opportunity for us to have a deeper understanding of space power’s today and tomorrow.”

Kim also praised Russia for having “stood up against the hegemonic forces” to defend its sovereignty and security, a veiled reference to the US and the West, and said he has expressed “the full and unconditional support to all that Russia does in response.”

“And that in the frontline of anti-imperialism and independence, I will always be standing with Russia, I’m using this opportunity to make it clear,” the North Korean leader added.

Ahead of the meeting, US officials warned that a potential arms deal could see Pyongyang provide weapons for Moscow to use in the war against Ukraine.

World not united in opposing Russia: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated the world is not yet united enough in opposing Russian war atrocities committed in his country.

Russia wants a policy of genocide to become the new normal, Zelensky said in a video address to Dutch students in The Hague, according to the ANP news agency.

“They want genocide to become something that plays in the background,” the Ukrainian leader added, referring to Russia.

“They want to freeze the war and turn shocking scenes into something common.”

European Council sets up register to hold Russia accountable for damages in Ukraine

The European Council has established a register to record damages caused by the war in Ukraine and to hold Russia accountable, the council announced Tuesday.

The register was set up during a conference held in the Latvian capital of Riga that included representatives from more than 40 countries.

“The ministers of Justice of the European Council member and observer states have adopted a declaration outlining a series of principles (“Riga principles”) to achieve comprehensive accountability for the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine and provide redress to all victims of the war,” the statement read.

The so-called Register of Damage is a digital platform set up “to record the evidence and claims of damage, loss or injury caused to all natural and legal persons concerned, as well as to the State of Ukraine, by Russia’s internationally wrongful acts in or against Ukraine” the council said.

According to the statement, the Register’s budget is “funded by annual assessed contributions of participant states, as well as voluntary contributions.” It added that the Netherlands and European Union “have made substantial voluntary contributions to the startup costs of the Register.”

The European Commission published a survey on Monday indicating that the majority of EU citizens are in favor of continued support for Ukraine.

According to the survey results, “86% approve of the EU continuing to provide humanitarian support to the people affected by the war, 77% accept welcoming in the EU people fleeing the war and 71% back imposing economic sanctions against Russia.”

EU agriculture commissioner urges extension for Ukraine grain import ban

The EU agriculture commissioner has said he believes the European Commission should extend a temporary ban on Ukraine imports into five neighouring EU states as the measure helped boost exports outside the bloc.

“The preventive measures were effective, efficient and stabilising the markets in the five member states and also helped increase exports via Solidarity Lanes,” Agriculture commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski told the European Parliament.

“This is the main argument for prolongation of the preventive measures which is my strong position.”

As a result, farmers in neighbouring states – Poland, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Slovakia – have faced increased competition and bottlenecks in their own markets.

G7 foreign ministers condemn “sham elections” held in occupied Ukrainian territories

Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, UK and US) and the High Representative of the European Union have “unequivocally condemned” the staging of “sham elections” held by Russia in occupied Ukrainian territories over the weekend, according to a statement published on the UK’s government’s website Tuesday.

“These sham ‘elections’ are a further violation of the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and of the UN Charter,” the statement read. “Russia has no legitimate basis for any such actions on the territory of Ukraine. The sham ‘elections’ are a propaganda exercise aimed at legitimizing Russia’s illegal seizure of Ukrainian territory,” it added.

“Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia oblasts and Crimea are part of Ukraine. We will never recognize Russia’s illegitimate claims to sovereign Ukrainian territory and call on all States to unequivocally reject them,” the G7 foreign ministers stressed.

They also called the elections an attempt by Russia “to create a situation of fait-accompli,” adding the move would “not alter” their approach nor their support to Ukraine “as it fights to reclaim its internationally-recognized territory.”

“We will stand with the Ukrainian people and continue to provide the financial, humanitarian, security and diplomatic support Ukraine requires for as long as it takes,” the statement concluded.

Kremlin-installed officials held what they have described as “local elections” in the occupied regions, a process that Ukrainian officials have also described as a sham and a propaganda move.

Russian state media reported that Putin’s United Russia party largely won the so-called elections.