Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 565

Two drones were shot down by Russia’s air defense forces while flying over the Belgorod region early Monday morning, according to the regional governor.

“Our air defense system was engaged over the Yakovlevo urban district. Two aircraft-type UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) were shot down. There were no casualties. Fragments of one of the drones fell on the roadway near a private residential house,” Belgorod regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a post on Telegram.

The Russian Ministry of Defense added the interceptions occurred at about 1:20 a.m. Moscow time.

Putin’s party wins landslide in elections held in occupied Ukrainian territories in poll widely condemned as a sham

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party unsurprisingly dominated the ballot box at home and in the occupied Ukrainian territories following regional elections, state-run news agency TASS reported Sunday.

The elections were held on Saturday, despite the international community widely dismissing them as a sham.

Incumbent and acting governors are leading in all the regional elections held in Russia, according to the data of the Central Election Commission, TASS reported.

The elections are seen as another attempt by Moscow to enforce a narrative of Russian legitimacy in the parts of Ukraine it holds – some but not all of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Luhansk regions – even as Kyiv’s counteroffensive makes some progress toward liberating towns in the south.

Kremlin-backed candidates, some of whom are running unopposed, are widely expected to be installed after the process.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Friday that the so-called elections further violated Ukraine’s “sovereignty and territorial integrity,” and the Council of Europe has labeled them “a flagrant violation of international law which Russia continues to disregard.”

“These territories are and will remain an integral part of Ukraine,” it added in a statement last Monday.

Top US general says Ukraine has weeks before weather hampers counteroffensive

The United States’ top general has warned Ukraine has just six weeks left before changing weather hampers its counteroffensive, even as Kyiv is signaling it could fight on into the winter.

“There is still a reasonable amount of time, about 30 to 45 days’ worth of fighting weather left,” Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley told the BBC on Sunday.

After that, mud and rain would likely have an impact on battlefield maneuverability, he added.

In keeping with the “glass half full” messaging coming from Biden administration officials of late, Milley said the counteroffensive had achieved “very steady progress” since it began in early June.

“The Ukrainians aren’t done, this battle is not done, and they haven’t finished the fighting part of what they are trying to accomplish. It’s too early to say how this is going to end,” he contineud.

Reports on Sunday suggested only incremental gains around one of Ukraine’s main areas of attack, near the village of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region, which lies on the way to the strategic town of Tokmak.

An unofficial Telegram channel belonging to Ukraine’s 46th brigade, which has proved a reliable source of information, claimed troops had advanced to the east of a neighboring village, but cautioned Russian forces still held higher ground nearby, giving them an advantage.

An online update from the southern ‘Tavria’ command noted: “we continue to make small advances in the area of Robotyne. About 1.5 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory have been liberated,” though it did not say how long a period of time it was referring to.

Asked about his forces’ rate of advance on Friday, President Volodymyr Zelensky insisted Ukraine still had the initiative, but he urged a conference audience in Kyiv not to see the counteroffensive like a feature film that was all done in 90 minutes.

G20 stops short of condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in joint declaration

Leaders gathered for the annual Group of 20 summit showed the fractures within the group by stopping short of explicitly condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in a joint statement from the gathering.

Diplomats had been working furiously to draft a final joint statement in the lead-up to the summit but hit snags on language to describe the Ukraine war. The eventual compromise statement amounted to a coup for the summit’s host, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but still reflected a position far softer those the United States and its Western allies have adopted individually.

US President Joe Biden was hoping to convince the world’s largest economies to rally behind Ukraine during his two-night stay in India for the summit. He also pressed his case for American investment in the developing world.

On Saturday, as the summit was still underway, the leaders agreed to the joint declaration acknowledging the situation in Ukraine while not papering over the group’s major divides.

“All states must refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition,” the declaration read, without explicitly singling out Russia for its invasion.

The document also stated opposition to the use of nuclear weapons and highlighted the economic effects of the war.

In a reflection of the deep fractures among the G20 nations, the statement acknowledged “there were different views and assessments of the situation.”

The declaration earned the praise of the United States. US national security adviser Jake Sullivan called the statement a “significant milestone for India’s chairmanship and a vote of confidence that the G20 can come together to address a pressing range of issues.”

Still, the language differed from last year’s G20 declaration, which stated “most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine.”

Russia, as a member of the G20, would have to agree on any consensus statement on Ukraine. Russia and China had resisted stronger language in a final statement, making any kind of agreement difficult. No G20 summit has concluded without a joint declaration of some type.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko criticized the declaration.

“Ukraine is grateful to its partners who tried to include strong wording in the text,” he wrote on Facebook.

“At the same time, the G20 has nothing to be proud of in the part about Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. Obviously, the participation of the Ukrainian side would have allowed the participants to better understand the situation. The principle of ‘nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine’ remains as key as ever.”