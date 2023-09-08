Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 562

Russia is “weaponizing food, hurting the most vulnerable”: EU Council President

Russia is “weaponizing food” and “hurting the most vulnerable,” European Union Council president Charles Michel stated Friday.

“Russia must allow ships with much needed grain to navigate in the Black Sea. The EU is providing alternative export routes through our Solidarity Lanes,” Michel said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

His comments were made in a press conference held in the Indian capital New Delhi on Friday, ahead of the G20 Summit due to take place this weekend.

Michel described Russia’s termination of the Black Sea Grain Initiative in July as “scandalous.”

“Over 250 million people face acute food insecurity worldwide and by deliberately attacking Ukraine’s ports, the Kremlin is depriving them of the food they desperately need,” he continued, adding, “It’s frankly scandalous that Russia after having terminated the Black Sea Grain Initiative is blocking and attacking Ukrainian sea ports. This must stop.”

Michel also called the Kremlin’s offer to deliver 1 million metric tons of grain to Africa “absolutely cynical” in comparison to the 32 million metric tons of grain delivered to international markets led by the United Nations.

He added that the EU is stepping up to provide alternative export routes and have so far delivered 41 million metric tons of grain.

Ukraine has been exploring alternative shipping routes after Russia pulled out of a deal in July that allowed Ukrainian ships to navigate safe passage through the Black Sea to Turkey’s Bosphorus Strait in order to reach global markets.

Russia holds elections in occupied Ukrainian regions

Russian authorities are holding local elections this weekend in occupied parts of Ukraine in an effort to tighten their grip on territories Moscow illegally annexed a year ago and still does not fully control. The voting for Russian-installed legislatures in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions begins Friday and concludes Sunday. It has already been denounced by Kyiv and the West. “It constitutes a flagrant violation of international law, which Russia continues to disregard,” the Council of Europe, the continent’s foremost human rights body, said this week. Kyiv echoed that sentiment, with the parliament saying in a statement that the balloting in areas where Russia “conducts active hostilities” poses a threat to Ukrainian lives. Lawmakers urged other countries not to recognize the results of the vote.

Ukraine submits official proposal to Turkey to open grain corridor in Black Sea without Russia

Ukraine has submitted an official proposal to Turkey to operate a “grain corridor” in the Black Sea without Russia’s participation, Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar said Thursday.

Bodnar noted in an interview with Ukrainian media that cargo vessels are already sailing through the territorial waters of Romania, Bulgaria and Turkey without restrictions.

Four vessels have passed through a temporary corridor since Ukraine’s Naval Forces announced new temporary routes for civilian vessels moving to or from the Black Sea on August 10. This came after the United Nations-brokered grain deal broke down on July 16.

Bodnar stated that Ukraine expects Ankara and Kyiv to communicate on the issue in the coming days or “within the framework of the UN General Assembly, in order to understand how to move forward.”

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Russia will be ready to consider reviving the grain deal “as soon as all the agreements on lifting restrictions on the export of Russian agricultural products are fully implemented.”

Bodnar called lifting restrictions against Russia “absolutely wrong path” and said that the international community “shouldn’t give into Russian blackmail.”

UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said Thursday that the UN “continues to engage at all levels to make sure that both Ukrainian exports of food and fertilizer and Russian Federation exports of food and fertilizer can go out.”

“We are preparing more global pressure on Russia”: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated he is determined this month “to achieve several very specific results in our work with partners,” including new weaponry, although he didn’t offer specific details.

“Our diplomatic efforts to unite even more countries to restore peace on our entire land. We are preparing more global pressure on Russia,” he added in his nightly address.

Zelensky also said “security” was the main topic of his phone calls with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier in the day.

Pentagon pushes back against Russian claims of depleted uranium munition health risks

The United States Defense Department is pushing back against Russian claims that the depleted uranium rounds that the US announced it would send Ukraine would cause an increase in cancer and other diseases.

“The CDC (US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has stated that there is no evidence that depleted uranium rounds cause cancer, the World Health Organization reports that there has been no increase of leukemia or other cancers that have been established following any exposure to uranium, or DU, and even the IAEA has stated unequivocally that there is no proven link between DU exposure and increases in cancers or significant health or environmental impacts,” Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh said Thursday.

Singh added that the munitions are “standard-issue” antitank rounds used with the Abrams tanks that the US is sending to Ukraine.

The new US military assistance package was announced by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken while he was in Kyiv on Wednesday. The depleted uranium munitions were part of the aid for the first time.

The munitions are mildly radioactive because they are made from dense metal, a byproduct from fuel production for nuclear power plants. They can be fired from the US-made Abrams tanks that are expected to arrive in Ukraine this fall.

“Many militaries across the world use depleted uranium in their tanks,” Singh continued, adding, “We feel that these will be the most effective rounds to counter Russian tanks.”

Singh said she would let the Ukrainians announce when the rounds have arrived.

The International Atomic Energy Agency – the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog – has said that depleted uranium is “considerably less radioactive than natural uranium,” but urged caution when handling.

While depleted uranium does not significantly contribute to the background radiation that soldiers and civilians encounter, it can pose a danger if it enters the body. When depleted uranium munitions strike a tank’s armor, it can ignite and produce uranium dusts or aerosol particles, which, if inhaled, can enter the bloodstream and may cause kidney damage.

UK prime minister will discuss Black Sea grain deal at G20 summit: Downing Street

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will discuss circumventing Russia’s “continued Black Sea grain blockade” at the G20 summit this weekend, according to a Downing Street spokesperson.

Ahead of traveling to the G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi on Thursday, Sunak spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the phone.

“President Zelensky updated on Ukraine’s counter-offensive and ongoing military requirements, and the Prime Minister pledged the UK’s steadfast support and commended Ukraine’s armed forces for their progress on the battlefield,” according to a Downing Street spokesperson.

“They also discussed the impact of Putin’s continued Black Sea grain blockade, both in Ukraine and for food supplies around the world. The Prime Minister committed to galvanize work with G20 countries on circumventing Russia’s blockade and ensuring vulnerable countries can access vital grain shipments,” according to the readout of the leaders’ call.

Moscow withdrew from the Black Sea grain deal in July.

Sunak also said the UK would continue to drive forward plans for long-term security support for Ukraine.

“President Zelensky thanked the Prime Minister for the UK’s continued solidarity, and the leaders agreed to remain in close contact,” the statement added.

Ukrainians claim further marginal gains amid intense combat in south

Accounts from the front lines in southern Ukraine suggest further incremental gains for Ukrainian forces amid constant artillery, mortar and rocket fire from both sides.

Geolocated videos show a wasteland of shell holes, abandoned trenches and wrecked military hardware in the area between Robotyne, Verbove and Novoprokopivka — a triangle of villages that hold the key for Ukrainians to getting closer to Tokmak, an important hub for Russian defenses.

Here’s where the situation stands in and around each of the three villages:

Novoprokopivka: There was an advance in this direction and Ukraine captured several Russian positions east of this settlement, according to an unofficial Telegram account of soldiers of the Ukrainian 46th separate airmobile brigade. “Currently, the success is being secured and counterattacks are being repelled,” the Telegram channel said Thursday, adding that the effort to capture the heights near Novoprokopivka is underway.

This area is just 3 kilometers (1.9 miles) south of Robotyne.

Verbove: The 46th airmobile brigade suggested a harder fight around this area, saying there “was an attempt to gain ground to the north and northwest. Controlling the heights in these areas could strengthen the position of our units in the area of the settlement.”

The channel, which has frequently proven accurate in the past, said that Russian planes continue to bombard rear positions and artillery and drones on both sides were constantly working. In this situation, “it is hardly possible to expect a sharp change in the situation in anyone’s favor in the near future,” the channel said.

Robotyne: Ukrainian forces “got Robotyne at a very high price. But the capture of this settlement opens the gates to Tokmak,” according to a soldier with the callsign “Bruce”, commander of the 47th Brigade’s reconnaissance unit.

“Bruce” added that then the road to the Sea of Azov would be open. “In my personal opinion, this will be the end. Because if we reach the Sea of Azov, both Crimea and the grouping of troops in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia directions will be surrounded, and this will be the end for Putin.”

Russian-appointed official in control of occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia, Yevgeniy Balitsky, gave a different account of the situation, claiming that Moscow’s forces “inflicted massive fire damage” on Ukrainian forces, including loss of soldiers and equipment.

A Russian military blogger also claimed that several enemy attacks had been repelled.

What does independent analysis show: “Ukrainian forces have advanced along the trench line west of Verbove,” the Institute for the Study of War says, citing geolocated footage.

It also noted claims by Russian military bloggers that Ukrainian forces were now trying to break through in the direction of Novoprokopivka.

Musk had engineers turn off satellite network to disrupt Ukrainian attack: New book

Elon Musk secretly ordered his engineers to turn off his company’s Starlink satellite communications network near the Crimean coast last year to disrupt a Ukrainian sneak attack on the Russian naval fleet, according to an excerpt adapted from Walter Isaacson’s new biography of the eccentric billionaire titled “Elon Musk.”

Musk’s decision, which left Ukrainian officials begging him to turn the satellites back on, was driven by an acute fear that Russia would respond to a Ukrainian attack on Crimea with nuclear weapons, a fear driven home by Musk’s conversations with senior Russian officials, according to Isaacson.

The new book from Isaacson, the author of acclaimed biographies of Steve Jobs and Albert Einstein, provides fresh insights into Musk and how his existential dread of sparking a wider war drove him to spurn Ukrainian requests for Starlink systems they could use to attack the Russians.