Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 554

Three drones shot down in Russia’s Bryansk region: Governor

Russia shot down three drones over its southwestern region of Bryansk on Thursday, a local governor said, as Kyiv continues to ramp up aerial assaults on Russian territory. The Bryansk region borders both Ukraine and Belarus.

“Thanks to the vigilance of our citizens, the call center for emergency operational services received a message about a suspicious aircraft over the city of Bryansk today,” Governor Alexander Bogomaz wrote on Telegram.

Defense forces downed “three aircraft-type UAVs” using anti-drone weapons and a special carbine, he added. There were no casualties or damage to infrastructure, Bogomaz added.

Several videos appeared on social media channels on Thursday purporting to show the drones in flight.

It came a day after Russia was hit by the biggest drone assault since it launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Ukraine says defence minister likely to be replaced: Local media

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov, who has been leading the country’s war against Russia together with President Volodymyr Zelensky, could be replaced, according to a report by local news outlet Ukrainska Pravda.

Citing local government sources, the news outlet reported that Reznikov’s replacement could be Rustem Umerov, the chairman of Ukraine’s state property fund.

In February, journalists and activists uncovered that the Ministry of Defence bought food for soldiers at vastly inflated prices, putting Reznikov under the radar, as Ukraine tries to tackle corruption.

Ukraine FM in Spain to meet with EU foreign ministers

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dymitro Kuleba met with Spain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs José Manuel Albares, according to posts from both diplomats on X.

Kuleba said he was in Spain to discuss “Ukraine’s EU accession talks” and “expanding Spain’s much-appreciated military aid to Ukraine.”

Albares stated they would address the “situation in Ukraine” at an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers. He added that Ukraine has the firm support of Spain in its “defence of peace” and “territorial integrity”.

Russia downs another drone near Moscow: Mayor

Russian air defenses destroyed a drone flying toward Moscow Thursday morning, the city’s mayor said, a day after Russia came under the largest drone assault on its territory since it launched its war on Ukraine.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated the latest drone was downed over the Voskresensky district southeast of the capital.

No casualties or damage were reported, he added.

It comes after six Russian regions including Moscow came under attack early Wednesday, while in the city of Pskov, near the Estonian border, several transport planes were reportedly damaged when drones targeted an airport.

Russian officials did not report any casualties and claimed to have thwarted almost all of those strikes.

Ukrainian sabotage operation foiled in Russia’s Bryansk region: Governor

Russian authorities in the southwestern Bryansk region bordering Ukraine have thwarted a Ukrainian sabotage operation, killing two of the alleged saboteurs and detaining five others, a local official claimed.

In a Telegram post, Bryansk Gov. Alexander Bogomaz claimed the group were armed with Western-supplied weapons and planned to strike military and energy facilities.

“The activities of a Ukrainian sabotage and terrorist group consisting of staff employees of the SBU [Ukrainian security service], military personnel of the Main Intelligence Directorate and the special forces of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine were suppressed,” Bogomaz said.

“The goal of the saboteurs was to commit a series of high-profile terrorist attacks on military and energy infrastructure facilities,” he added.

Russian state news agency TASS also released a video showing weapons and equipment that authorities said were seized from the group.

Ukraine has not commented on the allegations.

The report comes after the pro-Ukraine Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) guerilla group on Wednesday claimed responsibility for a drone attack attack Sunday on the Russian region of Kursk, which neighbors Bryansk, saying it worked in tandem with the SBU.

Recent drone attacks show war is “increasingly moving” to Russian territory: Zelensky adviser

Mykhailo Podolyak, the adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said the recent drone attacks on Russia are an indication the “war is increasingly moving to Russia’s territory”. The official, however, stopped short of claiming responsibility for the attacks.

When referring specifically to drone attacks on the Russian northwestern region of Pskov that damaged aircrafts and grounded flights, Podolyak stated the increased movement of the war into Russia’s territory “cannot be stopped.”

Without directly claiming responsibility for the attacks, the adviser said Ukraine “strictly adheres to the obligation not to use the weapons of its partners to strike Russian territory and acts exclusively within the principles of defensive war.”

He dismissed calls to avoid strikes on Russian soil as “absurd.”

The attacks on Wednesday were the biggest drone assault on Russian soil since the war began. Six Russian regions including Moscow came under attack early Wednesday, while in the city of Pskov, near the Estonian border, several transport planes were reportedly damaged when drones targeted an airport. Russian officials haven’t reported any casualties, and claimed to have thwarted almost all of the strikes.

Ukraine has increasingly been emboldened to hit strategic targets inside Russia through the air in recent weeks, even as it suffers assaults on its own cities, setting up a new phase of the conflict defined by Kyiv’s apparent efforts to wear down domestic Russian support for the war.

Kyiv officials meanwhile said Russia hit the Ukrainian capital with a “massive” bombardment overnight.

US intel shows war in Ukraine caused “one of most disruptive periods” for global food security

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused deep disruptions in the global food supply, raising prices and increasing the risk of food insecurity in poorer nations in the Middle East and North Africa, America’s top spy agency said in an unclassified report released by Congress on Wednesday.

The direct and indirect effects of the war “were major drivers of one of the most disruptive periods in decades for global food security,” the eight-page report found — in large part because Ukraine and Russia were among the world’s largest pre-war exporters of grain and other agricultural products.

Although food security concerns have abated since the start of this year, according to the report, the future trajectory of global food prices likely will depend in part on what happens with the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which Russia ended in July. The deal, facilitated by the United Nations, had allowed Ukrainian agricultural shipments to safely exit Black Sea ports and reach the international market.

How much acreage Ukraine is able to cultivate as the war continues to rage and the cost and availability of fertilizers will also have an impact on global food prices, the report found. Global fertilizer prices reached near-record levels in mid-2022 as global oil and natural gas prices rose.

“The combination of high domestic food prices and historic levels of sovereign debt in many countries — largely caused by spending and recessionary effects of the COVID-19 pandemic — has weakened countries’ capacity to respond to heightened food insecurity risks,” the report added.

“These factors probably will undermine the capacity of many poor countries to provide sufficient and affordable food to their population through the end of the year.”

Droughts last year in Canada, the Middle East, South America and the United States also compounded the war-related stress on global food supplies, according to the report.

Intelligence officials have accused Russia in the past of weaponizing food supplies by blocking Ukrainian exports, destroying infrastructure and occupying Ukrainian agricultural land.

Citing satellite imagery and open-source reporting, the report said that Russia stole nearly 6 million tons of Ukrainian wheat harvested from occupied territories in 2022. Cargo ships used to transport the stolen grain out of Russian-occupied territories in 2022 would steer along the coast of Turkey to deliver shipments to ports in Syria, Israel, Iran, Georgia and Lebanon, the report said.

“We cannot confirm if the buyers of the Russian cargoes were aware of the grains’ Ukrainian origin,” the report noted.

Pskov airport to resume operations on Thursday: Russian authorities

Pskov airport will resume operations on Thursday, regional Gov. Mikhail Vedernikov said in a statement published Wednesday on his Telegram channel.

“The results of the inspection of the state of the civil infrastructure of Pskov airport have been summed up. In short: everything is in order! From tomorrow, the airport will resume normal operations,” Vedernikov said.

Late Tuesday night, Russian authorities reported drone attacks in Russia’s northwestern Pskov region, which caused damage to four IL-76 military aircraft at the airport. The airport is used for both civilian and military aircraft.

Six Russian regions, including Moscow, came under attack early Wednesday in the biggest drone assault on its territory since the full-scale invasion began last February. Russian officials haven’t reported any casualties and claimed to have thwarted almost all of the strikes.

Russia and North Korea “actively advancing” in negotiations to reach arms deal: US intelligence

Russia and North Korea are “actively advancing” their negotiations over a potential arms deal that would provide significant ammunition for different types of weapons systems, including artillery, in the latest indication that the Kremlin is desperate to obtain further materiel for its failing invasion of Ukraine, according to newly released US intelligence.

The news of the potential deal comes despite North Korea’s public claims to the contrary.

The Joe Biden administration said Wednesday that it remains concerned that the two states are in the middle of arms negotiations and that following Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu’s trip to North Korea last month a second delegation of Russian officials have visited Pyongyang for follow up discussions on a potential deal.

In addition to the second delegation, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have exchanged letters “pledging to increase their bilateral cooperation,” according to John Kirby, National Security Council strategic communications coordinator.

“We remain concerned that the DPRK continues to consider providing military support to Russia’s military forces in Ukraine and we have new information which we are able to share today that arms negotiations between Russia and the DPRK are actively advancing,” Kirby said, adding, “Following these negotiations, high level discussion may continue in coming months.”

Meanwhile, Amb. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US representative to the United Nations, accused Russia and North Korea of negotiating arms deals. Greenfield called it “shameful” and a violation of Security Council resolutions approved by Russia.

The public disclosure of the new intelligence is the latest example of how the Biden administration plans to continue to publicize Russia’s efforts to avoid Western sanctions and source weapons for its war, as well as put North Korea on notice that the US is closely monitoring these efforts. It is also the most detailed evidence provided in recent months of Russia’s outreach to North Korea to help fuel its invasion of Ukraine.

“Under these potential deals Russia would receive significant quantities and multiple types of munitions form the DPRK, which the Russian military plans to use in Ukraine. These potential deals could also include the provision of raw materials that would assist Russia’s defense industrial base,” Kirby continued, pledging that the US would take direct action to sanction any entities involved in a potential deal and urged Pyongyang to cease the negotiations.

Earlier this month, the US Treasury sanctioned a sanctions evasion network aimed at supporting arms deals between Russia and North Korea.

Kirby also said Russia’s attempts to source weapons from places like Iran and North Korea was a clear signal of Moscow’s distress.

“There is no other way to look at that than desperation and weakness, quite frankly,” the official added.

At the end of last year Pyongyang delivered infantry rockets and missiles to the Wagner private military company for their troops in Ukraine and Western officials have said that Iran has supplied Russia with weapons for use in Ukraine. Iran and North Korea have both denied these claims.

Kremlin says overnight drone attacks on Russia are “continued terrorist activity of Kyiv regime”

A Kremlin spokesman has attributed the biggest drone assault on Russian territory since the war in Ukraine began to the “continued terrorist activity of the Kyiv regime.”

The Russian President Vladimir Putin is receiving “timely and up-to-date information” on all developments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

“Of course, with regard to such massive attacks, the information is also immediately brought to the attention of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief [Vladimir Putin],” Peskov added.

Journalists on the regular Kremlin call pressed Peksov on whether the drones that attacked the northwestern Pskov region could have been launched from the territory of neighboring Estonia or Latvia.

“I have no doubt that our military experts are currently working on these issues, figuring out the routes, analyzing how this was done in order to take appropriate measures to prevent such situations in the future,” Peskov stated.

Russia saw the largest drone assault on its territory since the start of the war on Wednesday after six regions including Moscow came under attack.

In the city of Pskov, drones attacked an airport some 35 miles away from the Estonian border late Tuesday night, causing a fire and damage to four IL-76 military aircraft which led to the cancellation of all flights.

Russian officials haven’t reported any casualties, and claimed to have thwarted almost all of the strikes.