Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 549

Russia says it thwarted drone attack near Moscow

Russia’s air defenses thwarted a new drone attack near Moscow early Saturday, the country’s defense ministry announced in a post on Telegram.

The drone was destroyed over the Istrinsky district’s territory in the Moscow region around 3 a.m. local time, it said.

“Preliminarily, there are no casualties or damage. Response teams are working at the scene,” Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on Telegram.

Europeans fear Biden will push Ukraine to peace: Report

European officials are concerned that US President Joe Biden could “nudge” Ukraine toward peace talks next year, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing anonymous sources.

According to the US news site, European leaders worry that Ukraine’s lack of “significant battlefield progress,” coupled with pressure from the anti-interventionist wing of the Republican Party, could lead to Biden pressing Kiev to the negotiating table.

The US has supplied more than $43 billion worth of arms to Ukraine since Russia’s military operation began last year, but the Biden administration is out of money for more aid packages. The president has asked Congress to pass a $40 billion emergency spending bill, half of which would be allocated to Kiev, but the bill will likely face stiff opposition from a growing number of Republicans opposed to Biden’s blank-check policy.

With Ukraine’s odds of success dwindling, Biden will also enter 2024 having to campaign for reelection, likely against former President Donald Trump. The former president has repeatedly promised to force Kiev into a peace deal if elected.

American officials believe that the US will not give Ukraine “anywhere near the same level” of military aid in 2024 compared to this year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. According to the paper’s sources, Washington would not be able to give Kiev the same amount of arms and ammo again, and American military planners are advising their Ukrainian counterparts to use what they already have more effectively.

Publicly, the Biden administration insists that the weapons will keep flowing to Ukraine. According to a report by Axios on Wednesday, “senior US officials” have been in contact with European leaders to reassure them that the aid will continue, while National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday that key Republicans still back the administration’s policy of arming Kiev “for as long as it takes.”

Zelensky says he discussed US training of Ukrainian F-16 pilots with Biden

The United States will help train Ukrainian pilots and engineers on F-16 fighter jets, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated Friday.

The Ukrainian president said he talked to US President Joe Biden on Thursday to discuss plans around the jets.

“It was a good conversation,” Zelensky added in his nightly address.

“We discussed how to further strengthen freedom. And we have a new important agreement: America will join the training of F-16 pilots and engineers,” he continued.

On Thursday night, the White House confirmed that Biden and Zelensky had discussed the commencement of training Ukrainian fighter pilots. That training is expected to start in October, Pentagon Spokesman Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said Thursday.

Zelensky has repeatedly called for support in bolstering Ukraine’s air defense system through F-16 jets and training for pilots to operate the aircraft.

In Friday’s address, Zelensky said the next steps for Ukraine are clear.

“For the international team, it is to maximize the expansion of training missions. For the military, it is to accelerate the preparation of the infrastructure as much as possible, to send pilots and engineers to ensure Ukraine’s full readiness. And all together, it is about bringing closer the moment when F-16s will help us keep Russian terrorists away,” Zelensky said.

The F-16 training program is being supported by a coalition of 11 NATO countries and requires official US approval because the jets are American technology. Last Friday, the US approved the transfer of instructional materials from Denmark to Ukraine — an important step in starting these programs.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov stated last week that Ukrainian pilots have already begun training on F-16 aircraft. Reznikov added the “minimal term” for the training is six months, though it would be up to the instructors to decide how long the course will run.

Flight recorders have been recovered from plane crash that apparently killed Prigozhin: Investigators

Russian investigators say they’ve recovered 10 bodies and the flight recorders from a plane crash that is believed to have killed Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin this week. DNA analysis is also being conducted on the victims to confirm their identities.

“The Russian Investigative Committee continues to investigate the criminal case of the aviation accident in Tver Oblast,” the committee said in a statement posted to Telegram Friday.

Flight recorders and other materials are being processed and handed over for forensic examination.

“During the investigation flight recorders have been recovered. A detailed examination of the scene continues. At the moment, items and documentation relevant to establishing all the circumstances of the plane crash are being seized and handed over for forensic examination,” the post continued.

The committee said all possible scenarios for the cause of the incident are being thoroughly reviewed.

Deploying F-16 jets will change counteroffensive “radically”: Ukrainian official

The lack of aerial combat power is hurting Ukraine as it continues its counteroffensive to liberate its territories, but the deployment of F-16 fighter jets would “radically” change the situation, a Ukrainian official said Friday.

“There is no parity in the air. And this complicates many of the issues that exist at the front today. As soon as the F-16s appear and are used by our Armed Forces to the fullest extent possible, believe me, the situation will change radically before our eyes,” stated Oleksii Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, in an interview with Radio Liberty.

Norway, along with Denmark and the Netherlands, have pledged to provide F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, but they are unlikely to be in service with the Ukrainian Air Force until some time next year, according to US and NATO officials. The US announced Thursday that it will start training Ukrainian pilots on the advanced aircraft in October.

At the moment, however, Ukraine continues its “complex operation” on the ground, maintaining its approach to keep casualties to a minimum, Danilov said.

“If anyone thought that it was a cakewalk and that we could achieve the goals we set for ourselves — the liberation of all our territories — very quickly, keep in mind that the enemy is powerful. The enemy has a certain system of defenses and protective structures that it has been able to build there,” he added.

Ukrainian forces appear to be making headway on front lines in Zaporizhzhia

Signs are growing that Ukrainian forces have penetrated the first line of Russian defenses along part of the southern front lines in Zaporizhzhia region, and are expanding a wedge in the direction of the strategic town of Tokmak.

“At the cost of colossal losses yesterday the [Ukrainians] were able to reach the first defensive line of engineering barriers, but they move mostly even without artillery support,” Russian appointed governor of occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia, Yevgeniy Balitskiy, said Friday.

“As a consequence, [Ukraine’s] assault groups, which yesterday managed to reach the first defensive line, were completely destroyed overnight,” he added.

Other Russian sources have made similar claims about substantial Ukrainian losses inflicted by Russian airpower and artillery.

However, the Ukrainians do appear to have brought in additional elements in an effort to break Russian resistance in this area.

The Ukrainian General Staff announced Friday there had been further success in two areas – towards the village of Novoprokopivka and further east in the direction of another small settlement, Ocheretuvate.

Earlier this week, the Ukrainians said they had secured the village of Robotyne. Fighting continues to the south of that village.

The General Staff said units “are consolidating their positions, inflicting artillery fire on the identified enemy targets, and conducting counter-battery operations.”

Several Russian military bloggers have painted a gloomy picture of the front line situation in parts of the south.

One of the best-known of these, “WarGonzo,” said the Ukrainians had gained a foothold in Robotyne “and are attacking Novoprokopivka, which is under heavy shelling.”

Ukrainian drone attacks appear to have reached a Russian military base in Crimea

Ukrainian drone attacks early Friday against targets in Russian-occupied Crimea appear to have caused some damage, according to both Ukrainian officials and Russian military bloggers.

Ivan Fedorov, the Ukrainian mayor of the Russian-held city of Melitopol, claimed that explosions had occurred at a military base in Perevalne near the Crimean city of Simferopol.

Federov said on the messaging app Telegram that 300 injured Russian troops were sent to a hospital in Simferopol as a result of the attack.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced earlier that 42 Ukrainian drones had been destroyed while attempting to attack Crimea.

Boris Rozhin, a Russian military blogger, stated most drones had been shot down or immobilized by electronic warfare.

However, he said that nine “managed to fly to the Perevalne training ground, where they were jammed by the electronic warfare. But several of these UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) landed on the site, damaging two KamAZ trucks. There is no data on casualties or damage to infrastructure.”

When asked about the rising number of Ukrainian drone attacks — including those on Crimea — Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that “relevant air defense systems work quite effectively.”

He described the drone attacks as “terrorist activity — because for the most part, it is aimed at residential buildings.”

“Obviously the same terrorist activity is also relevant for Crimea. And all necessary measures are being taken there,” he added.

Kyiv has recently ramped up drone strikes on Crimea in a push to disrupt Russian logistics and resupply efforts, a shift in focus that has been met with skepticism in parts of the West.

Friday marked the third day in a row of Ukrainian assaults on the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in violation of international law in 2014.

The Ukrainians said Wednesday they had destroyed an S-400 missile defense battery in the area. The day after, Kyiv landed troops on the shores of Crimea in what was the Ukrainian military’s most complex and ambitious operations to date against Russian military facilities on the peninsula.

Rozhin stated the attack Friday morning was “the most massive drone raid on Crimea in recent months.”

“The choice of targets for the strike is quite understandable: important airfields, air defense position areas, training camps. And the attempted raid on the thermal power plant near Simferopol indicates a desire to inflict damage not only on the Russian army, but also on the civilian population of Crimea,” he added.

Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Directorate, said on Ukrainian television that he hopes the increasing focus on Crimea will remind people that both victory and liberation are “not far off.”

“It will not end there — there will be a ground operation, there will be the return of our territories,” he added.

Kremlin: Claims of involvement in plane crash that may have killed Prigozhin “an absolute lie”

The Kremlin has for the first time denied any involvement in the plane crash that is believed to have killed Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said any assertions that the Russian government was somehow involved in the crash are “an absolute lie.”

“There is a lot of speculation around this catastrophe and the tragic death of the passengers of the plane, including Yevgeny Prigozhin,” Peskov continued.

“Of course, in the West, all these speculations are presented from a certain angle. All this is an absolute lie,” he added.

Prominent critics of Russian President Vladimir Putin, including US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, were quick to blame the Russian leader, whose domestic opponents often end up dying mysteriously.

Some have theorized that Prigozhin was targeted for his insurrection against Russia’s defense establishment in June, the greatest challenge to Putin’s authority since he was first elected president in 2000.

No evidence, however, has been presented that points to the involvement of the Kremlin or Russian security services in the crash.

The cause of the incident remains unknown and Russian authorities have launched a criminal investigation.

Peskov also said that genetic testing and other necessary examinations are underway to determine whether Prigozhin was in fact killed in Wednesday’s crash.

Prigozhin, the head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, was reported on the plane’s flight manifest, and thus has been presumed dead. His death has not yet been officially confirmed.

Peskov added that official results will be made available “as soon as they are ready for publication.”

Asked about the possibility of Putin attending Prigozhin’s funeral, should it be confirmed, Peskov noted uncertainty about the timeline for required identification procedures and said that the president had a busy work schedule.