Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 547

Wagner-linked channel plays down mutiny reports

Another Wagner blogger has poured cold water on claims that the mercenary group is planning a second attempt at its abortive coup against Russia’s leadership. Wagner Z Group posted on Telegram: “[Channels] pretending to be Wagners say here we are preparing a trip to Moscow. “Everyone carries what he wants, now every gopher is an agronomist,” it added. Rybar, a prominent Russian military blogger, dismissed reports of a mutiny as Ukrainian propaganda “which is easy to recognise”.

‘This war cannot be ended with rational decisions’: German FM

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has expressed her disappointment with the effect of the sanctions against Russia over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. “Actually, economic sanctions should have an economic impact. But they don’t. Because the logic of democracies does not work in autocracies,” she said in an interview with journalist Stephan Lamby for a newly published book. The book “Ernstfall. Regieren in Zeiten des Krieges,” which translates as “Emergency. Governing in Times of War,” examines the German government’s response to the war in Ukraine and will be published on Thursday. “We have seen that this war cannot be ended with rational decisions, rational measures that you take between civilized governments,” Baerbock added.

Aircraft ascended and descended several times before crash: Flightradar24

Flightradar24, a Swedish internet-based service that shows real-time aircraft flight tracking information has released its report on the plane crash. “Even though the aircraft was not transmitting position information, other data like altitude, speed, vertical rate, and autopilot settings were broadcast. It is this data that provides some insight into the final moments of the flight” the report stated. After levelling off at 28,000 feet at 6:10pm (15:10 GMT) Flightradar24 says the aircraft continued in level flight at consistent speed until 6:19pm (15:19GMT) at which point the vertical rate decreased dramatically causing the aircraft to descend briefly before climbing to a maximum altitude of 30,100 feet and then dropping to roughly 27,500 feet. Flightradar24 added the plane then climbed once more reaching 29,300 feet and levelling off once again before eventually spiralling into a fall to the ground.

Prigozhin plane crash wreckage scattered across a 2-kilometer debris field: Russian state media

Wreckage of the plane crash northwest of Moscow is scattered across a 2-kilometer debris field, Russian state media reported Thursday.

“Upon freefall the Embraer plane wreckage broke apart across a 2 kilometer area away from the village [Kuzhenkino] where most of the fuselage wreckage was found,” state-run outlet Russia 24 said.

“The majority of the wreckage fell near agricultural enterprises,” it added.

State-run news agency RIA Novosti also reported that one of the fragments of the plane is lying on the entry road into the village of Kuzhenkino, which is approximately 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from the crash site.

According to RIA, police officers cordoned off the fragment and several special services cars are parked nearby.

Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin was on board the plane that crashed with no survivors, according to Russian authorities, just months after he launched a mutiny against Russia’s military leadership.

The Kremlin is yet to comment on the crash. The Russian Investigative Committee said earlier it had initiated “a criminal case” following the crash, while state aviation authority Rosaviation said a specially created commission “has begun investigating the circumstances and causes of the accident.”

Ukrainian forces ‘advancing south of Bakhmut’

Ukrainian are reportedly moving towards the eastern city of Bakhmut, according to its general staff, although it is unclear how much ground it has taken. It said in a statement: “The Ukrainian military is advancing south of the city of Bakhmut… in that area they are entrenched at the achieved boundaries.” Previous fighting has taken place around the village of Klishchiivka, where Ukraine has attempted cut off a supply route to the besieged settlement. The statement added: “On the southern front, the Defence Forces are conducting an offensive operation in the direction of Melitopol, and were successful in the direction of Novoprokopivka.”

Three Ukrainian drones shot down over Russian territory

Russian air defence systems shot down three Ukrainian drones over Russian territory, the defence ministry in Moscow announced. Two drones were downed over Russia’s Bryansk region that borders Ukraine and a third was taken down over the Kaluga region that is closer to Moscow, the ministry said early on Thursday. There were no initial reports of casualties or damage to infrastructure and property. Ukraine has carried out near-daily drone raids on Russian territory over the past week, particularly attempted attacks on the capital Moscow.

Putin likely calculated Prigozhin would not become ‘a martyr’: Think tank

Washington DC-based think tank The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said Russian President Vladimir Putin “almost certainly” ordered Russia’s military command to shoot down the plane on which Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Russian mercenary force Wagner, was reported to be travelling. According to the ISW, Putin likely calculated that he could remove Prigozhin without turning him into “a martyr for the remaining Wagner personnel” after having successfully undermined and separated the Wagner boss from his mercenary force over recent months. “Putin may have decided that Wagner personnel had reached a point where they were sufficiently more interested in payments and deployments with these new PMCS (private military companies) than their continued loyalty to Prigozhin and that he could safely kill Prigozhin,” the ISW announced. The “assassinations” of Prigozhin and Wagner’s founder Dmitry Utkin, who was also reported onboard the plane, “will have dramatic impacts on Wagner’s command structure and the Wagner brand”, ISW noted. “Wagner commanders and fighters may begin to fear for their lives or become demoralized. The Russian MoD’s and Kremlin’s inroads into Wagner’s operations and the absence of Prigozhin – who would fight for new opportunities for Wagner personnel – may further lead to the degradation of the Wagner grouping,” ISW added.

Wagner-affiliated Telegram channel blames Prigozhin death on ‘traitors’

A Telegram channel associated with the Wagner Group blamed “traitors” for the death of Prigozhin, the Reuters news agency reported. “The head of the Wagner Group, a Hero of Russia, a true patriot of his Motherland – Yevgeny Viktorovich Prigozhin died as a result of the actions of traitors to Russia,” a post in the Grey Zone channel said. “But even in Hell, he will be the best! Glory to Russia!” it added.

Russian TV station claims Prigozhin’s body provisionally identified

Pro-Kremlin television station Tsargrad TV has reported, citing its own sources, that Yevgeny Prigozhin’s body has been provisionally identified, but that DNA analysis was still pending, according to the DPA news agency. The crash, which remains shrouded in mystery, has ignited speculation about how Prigozhin, an outspoken critic of top Russian defence officials, met his fate – if his death is officially confirmed. The Grey Zone Telegram channel, which is affiliated with Prigozhin’s Wagner mercenary forces, suggested the plane was shot down, but offered no evidence to support its claim. Top Wagner commander Dmitry Utkin was also reportedly on the plane. Russia’s aviation authority Rosaviatsiya said an investigation was under way into the cause of the crash but offered no preliminary theory as to what may have happened.

Over 500 children have been killed in Ukraine since start of war: Charity

Some 541 children have been killed in Ukraine since the war began in February 2022, British charity Save the Children said in a report on Wednesday, with this June being the deadliest month recorded.

As air and drone attacks tripled this summer, the international charity recorded a 16% increase in child casualties between May and August, compared to the previous four months. The agency said 95% of those attacks took place in populated areas, prompting an increase in overall civilian fatalities, citing UN verified data.

Since May 2023, the charity added 148 children have been killed or injured. June was the deadliest month for children so far when 11 children were killed and 43 more were injured.

“Since last February, more than 1,680 children have been killed or injured due to unrelenting hostilities. The vast majority of those casualties are attributed to missiles and drones being fired at residential areas,” Amjad Yamin, Save the Children’s Advocacy Director in Ukraine, said in a statement.

“This serves as a grim reminder that explosive weapons should not be used anywhere near populated areas, such as towns and villages,” he added.

“Putin has a very long history of silencing his critics”: US official

The plane crash in Russia will not change the White House’s posture toward the Kremlin or the war in Ukraine, a US official told CNN.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of the Wagner mercenary group, was on board the plane that crashed with no survivors northwest of Moscow, according to Russian authorities, just months after he launched a mutiny against Russia’s military leadership.

“Vladimir Putin has a very long history of silencing his critics,” the US official said Wednesday.

The official noted that the eventual death of Prigozhin was largely expected by the Biden administration after the Wagner chief brokered a deal with the Kremlin in June.

“We’ll continue to support Ukraine in Russia’s war,” the official added, “and push for accountability for the atrocities Russian forces are committing in Ukraine, included those committed by the Wagner forces.”

The National Security Council would not confirm the veracity of reports of Prigozhin’s death, referring to its earlier statement: “We have seen the reports. If confirmed, no one should be surprised. The disastrous war in Ukraine led to a private army marching on Moscow, and now — it would seem — to this.”

Earlier, US President Joe Biden suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin may have been behind the plane crash.

“You may recall, I was asked about this,” Biden told CNN, alluding to comments he made in July in which he said Prighozin should be worried about his safety following the failed mutiny.

“I said I would be careful what I rode in. I don’t know for a fact what happened, but I’m not surprised,” Biden stated Wednesday.

Prigozhin “signed a special death warrant for himself”: Ukrainian presidential adviser

The “demonstrative elimination of (Yevgeny) Prigozhin” shows that Russian President Vladimir Putin “does not forgive anyone for his own bestial terror,” Mykhailo Podolyak, Ukrainian presidential adviser, claimed on social media.

“About Prigozhin: It is worth waiting for the fog of war to disappear… Meanwhile, it is obvious that Putin does not forgive anyone for his own bestial terror. Exactly the one that nullified him in June 2023,” Podolyak said.

The crash comes two months after Prigozhin launched a mutiny against Russia’s military leadership. The attempted rebellion was called off in a deal brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that required Prigozhin and his fighters to relocate to Belarus.

But Podolyak claimed Putin was “waiting for the moment.”

“It is also obvious that Prigozhin signed a special death warrant for himself the moment he believed in Lukashenko’s bizarre ‘guarantees’ and Putin’s equally absurd ‘word of honor,” he added, referring to the deal that ended the Wagner group’s short-lived rebellion.

Following that deal, criminal charges were dropped against the Wagner boss. But Putin said in a speech at the time that those on the “path of treason” would face punishment.

“The demonstrative elimination of Prigozhin and the Wagner command two months after the coup attempt is a signal from Putin to Russia’s elites ahead of the 2024 elections. ‘Beware! Disloyalty equals death,'” Podolyak claimed Wednesday.

“But it is also a signal to the Russian military: There will be no ‘SVO [special military operation] heroes.’ If it isn’t a Ukrainian tribunal, it will be an FSB bullet,” he noted.

The Kremlin is yet to comment on the crash.

New flight-tracking data shows “dramatic descent” of plane purportedly carrying Prigozhin

Newly analyzed flight-tracking data show the private jet purportedly carrying Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin experienced a “dramatic descent.”

Flight-tracking site FlightRadar24 says the Embraer Legacy 600 stopped transmitting position data at 6:11 p.m. local time, likely due to “interference/jamming in the area,” but the jet continued to transmit other data for another nine minutes.

FlightRadar24 says its data show the flight leveled off at 28,000 feet and made some slight altitude changes. The last minute of available data shows the plane making erratic climbs and descents, at one point climbing above 30,000 feet.

Then, at 6:19 p.m. local time, the data show the descent rate of the plane neared a blistering 8,000 feet per minute before the transmission of altitude data stopped.

“Even though the aircraft was not transmitting position information, other data like altitude, speed, vertical rate, and autopilot settings were broadcast,” according to a FlightRadar24 blog post.

“It is this data that provides some insight into the final moments of the flight,” it added.

Russian transport agency says Prigozhin was on board plane that crashed

The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency has confirmed that Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin was on board a plane that crashed in the Tver region Wednesday.

The aviation agency reported that, according to the carrier that operated the Embraer that crashed, the following people were on board, in addition to Prigozhin: