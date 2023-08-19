Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 542

Biden: Consequences of war in Ukraine “extend well beyond Europe”

In remarks after a trilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minster Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, US President Joe Biden commended the Japanese leader on his response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Answering questions from a Japanese reporter at Camp David in Maryland, Biden said Japan has “showed strong leadership through the G7 as well and contributed to a significant amount of financial and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine as well as nonlethal military equipment. And they’ve joined so many other nations in holding Russia accountable through international sanctions.”

Biden stated when he called up Kishida about Ukraine, he didn’t have to convince him “of anything.”

Calling Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rationale over the invasion “ridiculous,” Biden stressed, “Imagine if we’d done nothing. And the point was immediately recognized if I’m not mistaken by you, Mr. Prime Minister, that we’re in a situation where it could happen anywhere. If we stood still, what statement would that send to China about Taiwan? What signal would that send around the world?”

“Russia has already lost. It cannot meet its original objective which it stated. It’s not possible. … Japan’s leadership from day one, it has been critical making it clear that the consequences for war extend well beyond Europe,” he continued.

The invasion is not “only a European problem; there hasn’t been that kind of invasion since World War II,” Biden added.

Russia bars dozens of British citizens from entering the country, including journalists and ministers

Russia has barred 54 more British citizens from entering the country, according to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In the latest update to its sanctions policy, Russia accused the individuals and entities of involvement in “propaganda support of the activities of the [Ukrainian] Zelensky regime” and of being “Russophobic.”

The sanctions list includes several government ministers as well as journalists from public broadcaster the BBC, the Guardian newspaper and the Daily Telegraph newspaper.

“We would like to emphasize again that any efforts by London to further spin the anti-Russian sanctions flywheel will inevitably receive a decisive response from our side,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, adding, “Work on expanding the Russian ‘stop list’ in response to the actions of the British authorities will continue.”

The updated list includes British cabinet minister Lucy Frazer, the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport. Russian authorities claimed that Frazer is “actively lobbying for the international sports isolation of Russia.”

Earlier this year, Frazer said in a social media post that she asked sponsors of the Olympic Games “to join 35 like-minded nations and press the IOC for a continued ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes competing in international sporting competitions,” adding that “we must continue to ensure that Russia and Belarus cannot use sport for their propaganda purposes.”

The new sanctions also include a Minister of State at the British Ministry of Defence, Baroness Goldie DL, who Russia has accused of being “responsible for the supply of weapons to Ukraine, including depleted uranium shells.”

British prosecutor Karim A. A. Khan KC, who is an elected official on the International Criminal Court, will also be barred from Russia due to his involvement “in issuing a warrant for the arrest of the Russian leadership,” according to the Russian foreign ministry statement.

In February, Khan submitted applications to the ICC for warrants of arrest for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova.

US has given Denmark approval for F-16 instructional materials for Ukraine

The US has approved the transfer of F-16 instructional materials to Ukraine, according to a Biden administration official and a US official, as the program to train Ukrainian pilots on the American jets is set to begin.

“We can confirm the Department has recently approved a request from F-16 training partner Denmark related to their effort to stand up pilot and maintenance training programs,” said the official in President Joe Biden’s administration.

The approval includes training modules, documentation, and classroom training materials, the official said, which contains information about sensitive US technology.

The approval of the third-party transfer request from Denmark was one of the critical steps before Ukrainian fighter pilots could begin training to fly the fourth-generation jets, which Kyiv has requested for months. Earlier Friday, the Danish defense ministry said Ukrainian pilots would begin training on F-16 jets later this month, part of a coalition of 11 countries that will be involved in the training program.

On Thursday, the US said it had committed to approving the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine as soon as training is complete.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent letters to his counterparts in Denmark and the Netherlands assuring them that the transfer of the jets would have the “full support” of the Biden administration and would move quickly when training on the advanced aircraft is complete.

“You have my assurances that we will expedite approval of the requisite Third Party Transfer requests in time to enable delivery when the training is completed, including required notification to our Congress,” wrote Blinken in the letters.

On Friday, the commander of US Air Forces in Europe and Africa said the Ukrainian pilots who will learn to fly the F-16 fighter jet are getting language instruction in the United Kingdom, since all of the materials and the instruments in the jet itself are in English, before they start flying training aircraft.

“They’re going to get a little bit more training on (propellor aircraft) and then go down to France and fly in the Alpha jet for a little bit,” said Gen. James Hecker, speaking to a roundtable of reporters as part of the Defense Writers Group. The Alpha jet used by the French is an advanced jet trainer.

“That all is going to take time, and that’s probably not going to happen before the end of the year, so that takes a while to make that happen,” Hecker continued, adding, “So that’s why it’s going to be at least until next year until you see F-16s in Ukraine.”

Hecker stated the Ukrainian pilots taking part in the F-16 training program are younger pilots who “barely have any hours at all” and are not currently taking part in the war.

The Ukrainians also announced on Wednesday that they didn’t expect to receive the F-16s until next year.

Ukrainian pilots will start F-16 training in Denmark later this month

Ukrainian pilots will begin training on F-16 fighter jets in Denmark later in August, the Danish defense ministry said Friday.

A coalition of 11 countries will be involved in the training, it added.

The US has committed to approving the transfer of F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine as soon as training is complete, according to a US official.

Denmark and the Netherlands have taken the lead in preparing a program to train Ukrainian pilots on the American jet, but the US is still working with other countries to see who may provide F-16s to the Ukrainian Air Force.

Ukraine said Wednesday that it didn’t expect to receive F-16s until some time next year.

German army trains “highly motivated” Ukrainian soldiers on Leopard tanks

Germany’s army trained Ukrainian troops on Leopard 1 battle tanks Thursday in the eastern town of Klietz, outside Berlin.

The Ukrainian army needs to train more soldiers after many have either been wounded or killed during the fight against Russia’s invasion, German Lt. Gen. Andreas Marlow told reporters at the training site.

“I think the most important concern for Ukraine is the training of officers, because it’s obvious that the professional soldiers have been at war for a year and a half now,” Marlow said, adding, “Many have been killed or wounded, and now they need supplies, including leaders and sub-leaders. And there is quite a demand for that.”

The Ukrainian soldiers are “highly motivated,” said Marco Maulbecker, a German armed forces commander and trainer.

“They have to be. After all, if you want to learn the basic skills of the main battle tank, the instruction manual is a good 700 pages long. And you can see the motivation above all in the fact that they also deal with the system after duty and are really willing to learn the system in a really short time,” he added.

Ukrainian soldiers also spoke to journalists at the training site.

“The training is very important for us because we receive (new) tanks with technical (systems), and the soldiers have to learn to use this equipment. Therefore, it is very important for us, so that our soldiers can use it efficiently during battles,” one service member said, adding, “We are very motivated to fight for our home country and that’s the best remedy against fear.”