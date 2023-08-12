Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 535

Biden administration open to training Ukrainian pilots in US
The United States is “certainly open” to training Ukrainian F-16 pilots on US soil, the White House said Friday, but officials cautioned that the process is complicated and will take time.
“The reason we’re doing this is part of a longer, broader effort to make sure that we are continuing to improve Ukrainian self-defense and military capabilities for the long term,” National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby stated.
“It’s going to be a while before the jets can show up in Ukraine, and for them to be integrated into the air fleet,” he continued.
Kirby added in addition to transferring planes and training pilots, Ukrainian allies also had to set up “all the maintenance logistics and sustainment efforts that go into having modern aircraft like the F-16 in your fleet.” He emphasized that “all that takes some time,” and said there was an English language component to the training.
“We’re going to support Ukraine for as long as it takes,” he said, noting, “We’ve been eager to move forward providing Ukraine that long term capability, and eager is a good word for it.”
“If the capacity for training in Europe is reached,” he added, “we are certainly open to doing the training for Ukrainian pilots here in the United States.”
The US is still waiting for European officials to submit a final plan for training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, which the US will have to authorize before the program can actually begin, according to reports.
European officials and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said publicly last month that they expected the training to begin in August, but that timeline has been pushed back as officials work to hammer out logistical details, including how many pilots the Ukrainians will ultimately send to the training.
Zelensky has long urged Western allies to provide him with modern fighter jets, pitching the F-16 in particular as a potential game-changer in the war against Russia.
Ukraine and UK start talks on security guarantees
Ukraine and the United Kingdom have begun “initial working-level negotiations” on security guarantees, Ukraine’s Presidential Office said in a statement on Friday.
The countries are using the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine signed by countries of the G7 last month as a basis for the negotiations, according to the office.
“The United Kingdom became the second country after the United States with which Ukraine started relevant negotiations,” the statement read, noting “the United Kingdom has consistently demonstrated its leadership and example in making and implementing the boldest decisions to support Ukraine.”
Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, who is leading the Ukrainian delegation in the negotiations, called the UK “one of the main strategic partners.” He added that the negotiations are aimed at strengthening the countries’ “common security in the entire Euro-Atlantic region.”
Yermak said Ukraine already has agreements to start consultations with almost all of the countries that have joined the declaration on security guarantees.
The Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine was announced on July 12, 2023, by the G7 leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, the US, as well as the Presidents of the European Council and the European Commission.
Belgium, The Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden and Latvia have asked to be added as signatories to the declaration, according to the statement.
Cruise missiles won’t be used on Russian territory: Ukraine
Ukraine does not want to use the requested cruise missiles from Germany and the United States on Russian territory, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a post on the social network X.
He called the long-range missiles “crucial” and said Ukraine asked the two countries to send the missiles “as soon as possible”.
Kuleba assured Berlin and Washington that the missiles “will be used solely inside [Ukraine’s] borders”.
Ukraine working on alternative export routes: Zelensky
Ukraine is working hard to develop alternative export routes for grain, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky amid Russia’s blockade of the Black Sea ports.
“We are doing everything possible to ensure that Ukraine continues to be a guarantor of food security,” Zelensky said in his evening video address on Friday.
He also added Ukraine’s people needed access to world markets.
The president reported in Kyiv that he had discussed the issue with the heads of the army, intelligence service and navy as well as government representatives.
Scholz says position on sending cruise missiles to Ukraine unchanged
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, chiming in on the debate about sending Ukraine Taurus cruise missiles, said there is no news to report.
“There is no new state of affairs to report on this issue,” Scholz told the German newspaper the Thnringer Allgemeine in a story published on Friday.
“Our focus remains on sending weapons for air defence, heavy artillery and also tanks,” he continued, adding, “That is the course we will continue on, in close consultation with our international partners.”
EU delivers Ukraine 224,000 shells under ammo plan
The EU has delivered Ukraine 223,800 shells under the first part of a plan to provide a million artillery rounds to aid Kyiv’s fight against Russia, a spokesman said.
“Member states have delivered around 223,800 artillery ammunition – long-range self-propelled, precision-guided ammunitions as well as mortar ammunitions — and 2,300 missiles of all types,” EU spokesman Peter Stano said.
Overall, the total value of the ordnance provided was 1.1 billion euros ($1.2bn), the EU added. EU funds reimbursed only part of that, suggesting the measure fell short of the target.
Earlier this year, the 27-nation European Union pledged to step up supplies of much-needed artillery shells to Ukraine as Kyiv’s forces faced shortfalls.
Russian economy posts growth for first time in a year
Russia’s economy grew year-on-year by 4.9 percent in the second quarter, clocking its first expansion in a year, the country’s statistics agency, Rosstat, reports.
Gross domestic product (GDP) shrank in the previous four quarters, finishing with a 1.9-percent drop in the first quarter of 2023. Friday’s improved figures for April to June compared with a contraction of 4.5 percent in the same period of last year.
That sharp contraction came as the economy was hit with a raft of sanctions from Western countries in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Russia blames Ukraine for foiled drone attack on Moscow
Russia says it has destroyed a Ukrainian drone on the western outskirts of Moscow.
“An attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using an unmanned aerial vehicle on a facility in Moscow was thwarted,” the Ministry of Defence announced, adding that there was no damage or casualties.
Moscow was largely spared in the early part of the conflict, but the Russian capital has seen a surge in attacks in recent months.
British troops train hundreds of Ukrainian marines as Kyiv develops new military branch
About 900 Ukrainian marines are returning home after being trained by British Royal Marines and Army Commandos as part of a six-month program, the United Kingdom’s defense ministry said in a statement Friday.
The training, delivered by elite British commandos, will help Ukraine develop its own distinct marine force and make it more formidable in fighting around bodies of water, the UK defense ministry said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced in May that his military’s marines would become an independent military branch and that he would be expanding the new Ukrainian Marine Corps.
British Commandos trained Ukraine’s forces on amphibious operations, which included beach raids using inflatable boats, the ministry noted.
“It is the first program of amphibious training delivered by the UK to Ukraine, culminating with the Ukrainian marines planning and conducting raids by both day and night,” the ministry added.
Additionally, the Ukrainian marines were trained on how to use shoulder-fired missile systems called Next Generation Light Anti-Tank Weapons, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, mortars and reconnaissance drones, the UK said. They also received explosive demolition training for obstacles such as Dragon’s Teeth anti-vehicle fortifications.
“Trainees came from a variety of backgrounds, with many being civilian volunteers with no prior military experience, while others have transferred from other sections within the Armed Forces of Ukraine – some having already been engaged in combat on the frontline,” the UK defense ministry said.
“The training I have received from the UK Royal Marines has been far more intense than I expected. I have learned so much and never expected to be doing the things I have done,” one of the recently trained Ukrainian marines said, according to the statement.
Each training cohort underwent “a rigorous five-week program,” with sessions ranging from battlefield first aid to close quarters combat and unit planning, according to the ministry.
More than 20,000 recruits have already received training in the UK since the start of 2022.
“At the start of 2023, the UK committed to train a further 20,000 Ukrainian recruits,” the ministry added, effectively doubling its commitment.
Instructors from the Netherlands Marine Corps were also part of the most recent training program, and other countries have also contributed to the UK program.