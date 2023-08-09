Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 532

2 drones shot down in Moscow suburbs: Mayor

Two drones were shot down in the Moscow suburbs, according to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

“There was an attempted flight over the city by two ‘combat drones.’ Both were shot down by our air defense,” he said in a message posted to Telegram.

“One of the drones was shot down near Domodedovo, while the other was shot down near the Minsk highway,” Sobyanin said.

There is an international airport in Domodedovo.

There is no information on casualties, he added, and a response team was working on the scene.

Russia’s free grain offer to African nations ‘laughable’: US

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has crticised Moscow for its offer to supply six African nations with free grain, saying the proposal is “laughable”.

“What Russia was proposing was to get grain to a half dozen countries, about 50,000 tonnes,” Blinken said in an interview with British broadcaster BBC.

“The Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI) delivered 20 million tonnes to lower- and middle-income countries. In other words, what the Russians were proposing in compensation for getting out of the agreement is a drop in the bucket of what countries were getting and what they need,” he added.

Zelensky says Ukraine will fight back in Black Sea

In a video, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine would fight back against Russia in the Black Sea to ensure its waters were not blockaded and it could import and export grain and other goods. The comments come days after Ukraine targeted a Russian warship near a major Russian port and struck a tanker. “If Russia continues to dominate the Black Sea, outside its territory, blockading or firing at us again, launching missiles at our ports, Ukraine will do the same. This is a just defence of our opportunities, of any corridor,” Zelensky stressed. “We don’t have that many ships. But they should clearly understand that by the end of the war, they will have zero ships, zero,” he added. He also called on Russia to stop firing at Ukrainian ports and to allow trade to take place in comments made at a briefing with reporters from Latin American countries.

Ukraine’s counteroffensive is “not without its difficulties”: White House

The US is aware the Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russia isn’t progressing as quickly as was expected, White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said Tuesday.

“Even the Ukrainians…including President (Volodymyr) Zelensky, have said that they’re not going as far or as fast as he would like,” Kirby told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Tuesday.

“While they are making progress — and they are — it’s incremental and it’s slow and it’s not without its difficulties, but they keep trying. They’re still at it,” Kirby continued.

“There is active fighting along that front, they are definitely trying to push forward. How far they’ll get, where that will be, what kind of breakthrough they might be able to achieve? I don’t think anybody can say right now,” he added.

In a video released by his office Tuesday, Zelensky acknowledged that the counteroffensive hasn’t been easy and is “happening probably slower” than some had hoped.”

“It is very difficult to be fighting for such a long time—which is obvious. All this is very difficult when you lack this or that equipment,” the Ukrainian leader said in remarks from a meeting Sunday with Latin American media outlets.

“I know it is difficult for us but I definitely know it is more difficult for the Russians,” he stated.

In terms of military aid to Ukraine, Kirby said the US will continue to provide military resources to Kyiv, including mine-clearing equipment, artillery ammunition and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems.

Ukraine accuses Russia of attempt to hack armed forces systems

Ukrainian special services say they have foiled an attempt by Russian hackers to penetrate the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s combat information system. “As a result of complex measures, SBU exposed and blocked the illegal actions of Russian hackers who tried to penetrate Ukrainian military networks and organise intelligence gathering,” the SBU security service said on Telegram. The service announced hackers tried to gain access to “sensitive information on the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the location and movement of the Defence Forces, their technical support”. SBU added a sophisticated Russian hacking team, known as Sandworm, was responsible for the attack. Cyber-specialists also found that hackers planned to use military tablets to spread viruses in the battle system. Ukraine has reported an increase in Russian attempts to hack into government computer systems, armed forces and the energy sector since the start of the invasion. But Russia has repeatedly denied such accusations.

9 people were killed and dozens injured in Russian attack on Pokrovsk: Zelensky

Nine people were killed and 82 were injured after Russian missiles on Monday struck residential areas in the eastern city of Pokrovsk, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Rescue operations in Pokrovsk in Donetsk region were completed today in the afternoon after yesterday’s rocket attack by Russian terrorists,” Zelensky said, adding, “Nine people died. My condolences to their family and friends. 82 people were injured.”

Zelensky also said there were two children among the injured. One of them, an 11-year-old, is in serious condition, he added.

The Ukrainian president reiterated that the fact that the second strike occurred when the rescue operation was underway indicated it was “a conscious decision of terrorists to cause the most pain and the most damage.”

Zelensky acknowledges that Ukraine’s counteroffensive is “happening probably slower” than some had hoped

The Ukrainian counteroffensive hasn’t been easy and is “happening probably slower” than some had hoped, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video released by his office on Tuesday.

His remarks from a meeting Sunday with Latin American media outlets come amid CNN reporting that Western officials describe increasingly “sobering” assessments about Ukrainian forces’ ability to retake significant territory.

“But all of this is secondary. In some places, there are mines, in some places there are technical difficulties, in some places we have been waiting for long. Or there are other complications. We can be discussing it for a long time,” Zelensky stated, adding, “The direction of the counteroffensive, what’s wrong with it, what we have enough of, what we lack.”

“The counteroffensive is when the army is attacking and not when it is retreating. And this is an important and positive moment. And it is Ukraine that has the initiative. It is very difficult to be fighting for such a long time—which is obvious. All this is very difficult when you lack this or that equipment. I know it is difficult for us but I definitely know it is more difficult for the Russians,” Zelensky added.

While there is fatigue in the eyes of Ukrainians, there is fear in Russians’ eyes, the president said.

The primary challenge for Ukrainian forces is the continued difficulty of breaking through Russia’s multi-layered defensive lines in the eastern and southern parts of the country, which are marked by tens of thousands of mines and vast networks of trenches. Ukrainian forces have incurred staggering losses there, leading Ukrainian commanders to hold back some units to regroup and reduce casualties.

“Russians have a number of defensive lines and they [Ukrainian forces] haven’t really gone through the first line,” a senior Western diplomat told CNN.

“Even if they would keep on fighting for the next several weeks, if they haven’t been able to make more breakthroughs throughout these last seven, eight weeks, what is the likelihood that they will suddenly, with more depleted forces, make them? Because the conditions are so hard,” the top diplomat added.

A senior US official said the US recognizes the difficulties Ukrainian forces are facing, though retains hope for renewed progress.

Ukraine claims some advances in southern Zaporizhzhia region despite movement being slowed down by mines

Efforts to “eliminate” Russian forces around the southern Ukrainian village of Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region are continuing with offensive action from Kyiv’s forces, according to Serhii Kuzmin, deputy commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Grouping for Strategic Communications.

“There are also some advances of hundreds of meters in this direction. Offensive actions also continue in the Berdiansk sector. There are also advances there, our defense forces are moving forward. We are destroying the enemy,” he told Ukrainian national TV Tuesday.

Berdiansk is very densely mined, he explained.

“There are a lot of occupiers in this area — probably their number per square meter is the same as the number of mines,” the official said.

“We have already reached the first line of defense of the occupiers. The first line is very difficult, but our military are pushing through it and moving forward. This movement is slowed down by minefields and our lack of aviation,” he continued.

Nearly 80 rescuers killed in Ukraine while responding to missile strikes since war began: Officials

At least 78 rescuers have been killed and 280 wounded in Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion while responding to missile strikes, according to Col. Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, spokesperson for the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Khorunzhyi spoke Tuesday at a briefing at the Military Media Center following a deadly double missile strike in Pokrovsk, where emergency service workers were injured after rushing to the scene of the first strike. The deputy head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Donetsk region, Andrii Omelchenko, was killed, Ukraine’s National Police said.

“Russians fire at rescuers, ignoring international conventions,” the center wrote on Telegram.

“It is worth noting that rescuers are protected by international conventions, as they do not engage in hostilities, but go to rescue people and provide assistance,” the center added.

Russian budget deficit widens to 2.82 trillion roubles