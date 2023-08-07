Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 530

Peace talks in Saudi Arabia conclude with statements of goodwill but no concrete announcements

Delegations from various countries and organizations attending the Ukraine peace summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, agreed to continue working together toward “achieving lasting peace in the region,” Saudi state news reported Sunday, but no specific developments were revealed.

“The participants agreed on the importance of continuing international consultations and exchanging opinions in order to build a common ground that will pave the way for peace. They also emphasized the importance of benefiting from views and positive suggestions made during this meeting,” according to a statement from the Saudi Press Agency.

In statements Sunday, the head of Ukraine’s presidential office called the talks “productive” and “extremely honest and open,” while Russia’s deputy foreign minister dismissed the talks as “doomed” to prevent meaningful developments.

The lack of any concrete resolutions announced after the talks does not come as a surprise, as officials had tempered expectations.

The meetings — which did not include representatives from Russia — were seen mostly as a means for laying out future frameworks. They were also viewed as a venue to potentially win support for Kyiv’s peace proposals from beyond its core Western backers like the United States and United Kingdom: The meetings included representatives from developing countries and from world powers that have sought to project varying degrees of neutrality in the conflict, like China and India.

Ukraine and Russia remain publicly committed to prerequisites for direct negotiations that the other side finds unacceptable.

Ukraine’s military confirms striking key Russian routes to Crimea

Ukraine’s military has confirmed that it struck road bridges linking Crimea and Russian-occupied parts of southern Ukraine on Sunday.

The strikes “hit two key routes of communication” for Russia, the Chonhar bridge linking the Kherson region to Crimea and a smaller bridge to the peninsula from the Ukrainian town of Henichesk, the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Telegram.

Russian-backed authorities and Russian state media had earlier reported that Kyiv was responsible for strikes on the bridges. The Russian-appointed head of occupied areas in the Kherson region accused Ukraine of using British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles in the attack.