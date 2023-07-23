Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 515

Zelensky calls for Ukraine-NATO council after Russia’s withdrawal from Black Sea Grain deal

In their phone call Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he asked NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg “to urgently convene” a meeting between Kyiv and members of the military alliance, due to Russia’s “aggressive steps” in the Black Sea.

Moscow has pulled out of a deal that allowed for the safe passage of Ukrainian grain exports during the war, throwing the near-future of the global food market into question.

“Any destabilization in this region and the disruption of our export routes will mean problems with corresponding consequences for everyone in the world,” Zelensky stated in his nightly address Saturday.

Zelensky noted a Ukraine-NATO council is urgently needed “for appropriate crisis consultations” and to decide on steps “to unblock and ensure the stable operation of the grain corridor.”

The Ukrainian leader added he expects the meeting to occur in a few days.

Number of Wagner fighters in Belarus “may reach about 5,000”: Ukraine’s Border Guard

The number of Wagner fighters in Belarus “may reach about 5,000,” according to Andrii Demchenko, a spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

“At the beginning, when mercenary groups began to enter Belarus, their number was estimated in the hundreds. However, now, given the available information about representatives of private military companies, their number is certainly different and may reach about 5,000,” Demchenko said in a media briefing with Ukrainian state news agency Ukrinform on Saturday.

He noted that such a number of Russian mercenaries does not pose a direct threat to Ukraine, but the border guards are ready for any situation.

“The situation on the border is fully under control,” he added.

Serhiy Naiev, the commander of the combined forces, commented on the situation on the border with Belarus in a Facebook update Saturday. He said “the steps that the members of the “Wagner” PMC in Belarus are taking aim to put psychological pressure and intimidate the population of Ukraine.”

Naiev added that “in order to prevent enemy actions, five sections of roads leading to the state border with Belarus were destroyed over the last week.”

He stated Ukrainian fighters created and mined more than 60 forest landslides, adding that “more than two and a half thousand anti-tank mines were laid.”

Wagner fighters arrived in Belarus following a short-lived mutiny by the private military group against the Kremlin last month. On Wednesday, its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin was apparently seen in a video greeting his fighters in the country.

The paramilitary group had served as a key cog in Russia’s war on Ukraine, but the future of its relationship with Moscow is now unclear.

Meanwhile, Belarusian forces will soon hold joint military exercises with Wagner fighters near the border with Poland, according to the country’s defense ministry.