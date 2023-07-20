Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 512

Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea kills a teenager: Russian-backed leader

The Russian-backed leader of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, claimed on Thursday that a Ukrainian drone hit an area in the occupied Crimea and killed a teenage girl.

Four administrative buildings were damaged in one of the settlements in the northwest of Crimea as a result of a drone strike from Ukraine, Aksyonov said in a post on Telegram.

“Unfortunately, there were casualties – a teenage girl died,” Aksyonov added.

At least 18 injured in Russian attack on Mykolaiv: Ukrainian military official

Russia struck the city center of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine on Thursday, according to Vitaliy Kim, the head of the Mykolaiv regional military administration.

At least 18 people were wounded, Kim said in the latest update on Telegram.

“A parking garage and a 3-story apartment building are on fire. The fire brigade is on its way,” Kim wrote on Telegram.

Among the injured people are five children, including a baby less than a year old, and 3-year-old child.

Kim reported fatalities but did not specify how many. He also did not provide more details on the nature of the attack.

At least 2 people injured after Russia targets Odesa for a 3rd night in a row: Ukraine authorities

Russia attacked the southern port city of Odesa for the third night in a row, according to Ukrainian authorities.

At least two people were injured in the attacks, the head of the region’s military administration Oleh Kiper said in a post on Telegram.

At least eight Russian Tu-22M3 aircraft were “flying in the direction of the Black Sea,” the Ukrainian air force announced early Thursday.

“There is a threat of cruise missile launches. Don’t ignore the air alert!” it said on Telegram on Thursday.

The air force warned that Russian supersonic anti-ship cruise missiles “were launched in the direction of the Odesa region.”

Russian attacks over the previous two nights damaged the port infrastructure in the city, officials announced.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated Wednesday the attacks were the largest since the war began, and he accused Russia of trying to weaponize hunger and destabilize the global food market.

The president linked the strikes with Russia’s decision to pull out Monday of the UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative, which allowed Ukraine to export its grain via the contested body of water.

Russia could target civilian ships in Black Sea and blame Ukraine: White House

Russia could target civilian ships in the Black Sea and blame Ukraine following the Kremlin’s decision to leave the Black Sea Grain Initiative, according to a spokesperson for the National Security Council.

Russia has laid additional sea mines in the approach to Ukrainian ports, spokesperson Adam Hodge said in a statement Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Russia’s Defense Ministry said any ship sailing toward a Ukrainian port would be considered as potentially carrying military cargo.

“We believe that this is a coordinated effort to justify any attacks against civilian ships in the Black Sea and lay blame on Ukraine for these attacks,” Hodge added.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, a deal brokered one year ago by Turkey and the United Nations, which allowed for the export of Ukrainian grain, expired Monday at midnight. The agreement guaranteed safe passage for ships carrying Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea to Turkey’s Bosphorus Strait.

In the days since the grain deal expired, Russia has targeted the port city of Odesa with missiles and drones, destroying agricultural infrastructure and 60,000 tons of grain, Hodge said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated the attacks on Odesa were the largest since the war began, and he accused Russia of trying to weaponize hunger and destabilize the global food market.

It would be “very hard at this point” to get Russia back to grain deal: Negotiator

Russia has taken “fairly dramatic actions” since pulling out of the Black Sea grain deal and it would be “very hard at this point to get Russia back,” according to David Harland, executive director of the Center for Humanitarian Dialogue.

“It’s going to be very hard to get back Russia in the agreements. They’ve gone very far now,” Harland, who helped broker the deal, told CNN.

Earlier Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the “continuation of the grain deal in the form in which existed has lost all meaning.”

The Russian Ministry of Defense also announced all ships sailing in the Black Sea to Ukrainian ports will be considered potential carriers of military cargo, starting Thursday.

“I am not at all optimistic. Having been involved in this from the very beginning, I think this is the worst moment,” Harland added.

When asked about what options still remain on the table, and remarks by Ukrainian officials about the possibility to continue shipments through the Black Sea, Harland stated it won’t be possible without Russia’s consent.

“Russia has to agree because Russia controls militarily the whole northern part of the Black Sea,” he continued, adding, “So I think it has to involve Russia but at this point Russia is not cooperating, and in my view if there is going to be a new deal, Russia has done so much now to speak out against the agreement and to deny it, that any new deal will have to be of a different nature.”

There may be a chance that Russia agrees to “humanitarian shipments” only, if pressured by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and leaders of countries facing huge food supply shortages, like nations in Africa, Harland said. But he added he doubts the initial deal can be revived.

“I doubt we are going to get back there. I think next time there will be a big deal, it will probably be in the context of the deal that ends the war,” he noted.

Pentagon: US will provide more air defense systems and attack drones in $1.3 billion Ukraine aid package

The US has committed to providing Ukraine with more air defense systems and attack drones in a $1.3 billion aid package announced Wednesday, according to the Department of Defense.

The package includes four more National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), which are medium-range air defense batteries that have already helped Ukraine withstand ongoing Russian barrages of missiles and drones. It is the same system used to protect Washington, DC, and the area around the nation’s capital.

The latest commitment will give Ukraine a total of 12 NASAMS from the United States. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said last November that the NASAMS had a 100% success rate in intercepting Russian attacks.

The latest package falls under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which is part of the long-term US commitment to provide aid to Ukraine. Unlike drawdown packages, which are pulled directly from Defense Department stocks and can be sent in relatively quickly, USAI packages are contracted with industry, a process which can take months or more.

On Tuesday, following an international meeting of countries providing aid to Ukraine, Austin said, “Make no mistake: We are determined to support Ukraine’s fight for freedom for as long as it takes.”

The package also includes Phoenix Ghost and Switchblade attack drones, as well as counter-drone equipment.

The sizable Ukraine aid package comes during Ukraine’s ongoing counter-offensive, which has faced stiff Russian resistance and widespread minefields, which have slowed its progress.

The US is also expected to announce a separate aid package of about $400 million that will include more ammunition for the NASAMS, according to two US officials, as well as ammo for Patriot missile defense systems and HIMARS rocket launchers.

The package will also contain more artillery ammunition, which officials have warned is in short supply, especially with the possibility of a prolonged Ukrainian counteroffensive that will drain current stockpiles.

In addition, the package includes anti-tank and anti-armor weapons such as Javelins and TOW missiles, the officials said.

The officials cautioned the package has not been finalized yet and could still change. It could be announced as early as this week, one of the officials stated.

Notably, the package is not expected to include more of the controversial cluster munitions, the officials said, which the US provided for the first time in the previous drawdown package announced earlier this month.

The Joe Biden administration decided to provide cluster munitions, known officially as dual-purpose improves cluster munitions, in part to meet the Ukrainian need for more artillery ammunition as the US and other countries ramp up their ammo production.

Putin accuses West of arrogance for refusing to comply with Russian demands on grain deal

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the West’s failure to comply with Moscow’s demands to extend the UN-brokered Black Sea Grain initiative “arrogance and impudence,” and says his country would consider returning if conditions are met.

“Just outright arrogance and impudence. Promises and empty chatter. And they only compromised themselves with this,” Putin said during a remote meeting with the members of the government broadcast on Wednesday.

“The authority was undermined, among other things, of the leadership of the UN secretariat, which actually acted as a guarantor of the grain deal,” he added.

Moscow had shown “miracles of endurance and tolerance,” by continuously extending the deal in the past, the Russian president said.

“The West has done everything to derail the grain deal, they have not spared their efforts,” he continued, adding Russia was obstructed from donating fertilizers to the poorest countries.

Putin also said Moscow would consider the possibility of returning to the deal if all the principles in it, without exception, are taken into account and implemented.

“The continuation of the grain deal in the form in which it existed has lost all meaning. That is why we objected to the further extension of this so-called deal,” he stressed, adding, “All obstacles must be removed for Russian banks, financial institutions that aid the supply of food and fertilizers. This includes their immediate connection to the SWIFT international banking settlement system.”

“We don’t need promises and ideas in this regard. We need the fulfillment of these conditions,” he continued.

Russia will consider vessels bound for Ukraine as carriers of military cargo after pulling out of gain deal

The Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday that all ships sailing in the Black Sea to Ukrainian ports will be considered as potential carriers of military cargo, starting on Thursday.

The defense ministry’s announcement comes as the Russian Foreign Ministry said that, in withdrawing from the Black Sean Grain Initiative, its government was removing guarantees for safe navigation in the Black Sea.

“In connection with the termination of the Black Sea Initiative and the curtailment of the maritime humanitarian corridor, from 00:00 Moscow time on July 20, 2023, all ships en route to Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea will be considered as potential carriers of military cargo,” said the statement published by the ministry.

According to the ministry, the countries whose national flags fly on the vessels will be considered involved in the Ukrainian conflict on the side of Kyiv.

“A number of sea areas in the northwestern and southeastern parts of the international waters of the Black Sea have been declared temporarily dangerous for navigation,” the ministry added.