Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 504

UK announces major funding package for Ukraine — including $65 million for equipment repair

The United Kingdom is expected to announce a new major funding package for Ukraine, which will include additional ammunition and combat vehicles, as well as £50 million ($64.7 million USD) in support for equipment repair and a new military rehabilitation center, according to a Downing Street statement.

The UK also said G7 partners are expected to agree to an international framework for Ukraine’s long-term security arrangements on Wednesday, which “will set out how allies will support Ukraine over the coming years to end the war and deter and respond to any future attack.”

“It is the first time that this many countries have agreed a comprehensive long-term security arrangement of this kind with another country,” according to Downing Street.

Following a joint declaration on Wednesday, G7 partners “will provide more defense equipment, increase and accelerate intelligence sharing, bolster support for cyber and hybrid threat defenses, expand training programs and military exercises, and develop Ukraine’s industrial base,” the statement said.

The British government’s latest funding package will include:

Additional rounds of Challenger 2 ammunition.

More than 70 combat and logistics vehicles, including Combat Vehicle Reconnaissance Tracked vehicles.

The UK will also provide funding for a rehabilitation center to aid Ukrainian soldiers who have been injured in combat.

“As Ukraine makes strategic progress in their counteroffensive, and the degradation of Russian forces begins to infect (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s front line, we are stepping up our formal arrangements to protect Ukraine for the long term,” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in the statement.

“Supporting [Ukraine’s] progress on the pathway to NATO membership, coupled with formal, multilateral, and bilateral agreements and the overwhelming support of NATO members will send a strong signal to President Putin and return peace to Europe,” Sunak said.

NATO allies approved group’s most “comprehensive defense plans” since Cold War: Chief

NATO allies gathered at the summit in Lithuania have approved the military alliance’s most “comprehensive defense plans” since the Cold War, the group’s chief Jens Stoltenberg said in a tweet on Tuesday.

“Allies took key decisions at a critical moment for our security. We agreed a package to strengthen Ukraine & provide a clear path towards NATO. We also approved our most comprehensive defence plans since the Cold War, backed by an enduring commitment to invest more in defence,” he wrote.

Ukrainian military says forces are making progress in south

The Ukrainian military said it is making progress on the southern front and has “conducted both offensive and effective defense operations.”

Valerii Shershen, a spokesperson for the forces in the south, said the Russians had been forced to “pull up reserves as a result of the onslaught by our strike units.”

He added other Ukrainian units continued to “consolidate their positions, conduct demining and are in number one readiness to continue the offensive.”

Ukrainian officials have made it clear that minimizing losses is their priority as they try to break down complex Russian defenses developed over a period of months.

In the east, Russian attacks continue around Marinka and Avdiivka, Shershen continued, adding, “We are fighting back and holding our ground. Over the last day, 18 combat engagements took place here, most of them in the area of Marinka.”

He claimed 74 Russian troops were killed, 85 wounded and 19 surrendered.

US ambassador to NATO says it is tough to agree on timeline for Ukraine’s accession

Julianne Smith, US Ambassador to NATO, told CNN that it is “very tough” to agree on a timeline for Ukraine’s accession to the alliance while the country is still at war.

“Even the Ukrainians themselves will tell you that they need to make further reforms. They’ve made good progress on a variety of democratic and security sector reforms, but they’ll have to continue working in that direction,” Smith told CNN Tuesday.

Smith reiterated that Ukraine has already taken positive steps, which led to NATO agreeing to streamline the accession process by removing a key hurdle for Ukraine — the requirement for a Membership Action Plan.

When asked about whether Ukraine’s position and the lack of a timeline gives Russia an incentive to continue fighting, Smith emphasized that allies have already committed to Ukraine’s future in NATO, as well as to giving the country long-term support.

“(Russian President Vladimir) Putin assumed when he started this war, that he could wait us out that the West would look the other direction and it would ultimately lose interest in Ukraine. And the reality is we’re at day 500 of this war, and no one is going anywhere,” she added.

Smith also stated the United States is “thrilled” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is in attendance for the summit and for the first NATO Ukraine Council, adding, “I think this sends a very strong signal to President Putin.”

“Ukraine’s future is in NATO”: alliance members reaffirm in joint declaration at summit

NATO allies on Tuesday reaffirmed their support for Ukraine’s push for membership of the alliance, according to a final declaration issued by the 31-member group at a summit in Lithuania.

“Ukraine’s future is in NATO,” it said.

“We will be in a position to extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the alliance when allies agree and conditions are met,” it added.

NATO allies also reiterated their condemnation “in the strongest terms (of) Russia’s blatant violations of international law, the Charter of the United Nations, and OSCE commitments and principles.”

“We do not and will never recognise Russia’s illegal and illegitimate annexations, including Crimea,” the statement read.

“There can be no impunity for Russian war crimes and other atrocities, such as attacks against civilians and the destruction of civilian infrastructure that deprives millions of Ukrainians of basic human services,” according to the declaration.

NATO allies say China’s deepening partnership with Russia runs against alliance values

NATO allies have called on China to abstain from supporting the Russian war effort in Ukraine “in any way,” stressing that China’s “deepening” partnership with Russia runs against the alliance’s values.

In a joint communiqué published Tuesday, NATO allies said the “stated ambitions and coercive policies” of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) challenge the alliance’s “interests, security and values.”

“The deepening strategic partnership between the PRC and Russia and their mutually reinforcing attempts to undercut the rules-based international order run counter to our values and interests,” the allies said in the lengthy declaration.

“We call on the PRC to play a constructive role as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, to condemn Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, to abstain from supporting Russia’s war effort in any way, to cease amplifying Russia’s false narrative blaming Ukraine and NATO for Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, and to adhere to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter,” they added.

NATO allies issued a specific call to China to “act responsibly and refrain from providing any lethal aid to Russia” for use in the war in Ukraine.

China has refused to condemn Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine or call for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine’s territory.

In late May, China’s envoy for the war in Ukraine, Li Hui, carried out a two-week tour of Europe in which China stressed resolving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Although China has adopted a neutral stance toward the conflict, NATO leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, have publicly expressed their hope that Chinese President Xi Jinping could “reason” with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Xi last met with Putin during a state visit at the Kremlin in March, and the two leaders touted the close ties and strategic visions shared by their countries.

Ukraine reaches agreement on coalition to train pilots on F-16 fighter jets

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov says Ukraine has reached an agreement with 11 partner states on forming a coalition that will train pilots on F-16 combat aircraft.

Tweeting from Vilnius, Lithuania, where he is attending the NATO summit, Reznikov stated, “It’s official: a coalition for F-16 training of the Ukrainian Air Force has been formed! Today, 11 partner states + Ukraine signed a Memorandum outlining the terms. I’m especially grateful to Denmark and the Netherlands for their outstanding leadership in this process.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials have made the acquisition of F-16s a priority in their negotiations with Western partners. So far, no government has committed to providing Ukraine with the US-made aircraft.

US President Joe Biden administration has signaled to European allies that the US would allow them to export F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

The Pentagon also announced in May that “F-16s for Ukraine is about the long-term commitment to Ukraine,” and not for the country’s current counteroffensive.

A handful of European countries have a supply of the US-made F-16s, including the Netherlands, which has signaled a willingness to export some of them to Ukraine. But the US would have to approve that third party transfer because of the jets’ sensitive US technology.