Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 500

9,000 civilians have been killed since Russia invaded Ukraine: UN

More than 9,000 civilians, including 500 children, have been killed since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the United Nations has said, condemning the cost to civilians as the war in Ukraine reached the 500-day mark.

The UN’s Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) announced in a statement on Friday that it “deplored the horrendous civilian cost of the war in Ukraine” and was able to confirm that 9,000 civilians had been killed so far in the conflict.

The mission warned that the actual toll is likely to be far higher than the number of officially confirmed deaths.

“Today we mark another grim milestone in the war that continues to exact a horrific toll on Ukraine’s civilians,” Noel Calhoun, the deputy head of HRMMU, said in the statement to mark the 500th day since the start of the invasion.

While this year the casualty numbers in Ukraine have been lower on average than in 2022, the figure began to climb again in May and June, the monitors added.

The UN monitoring mission in Ukraine also noted that three times as many civilians were killed in the last 500 days compared with the entire previous eight years of hostilities in eastern Ukraine, when Russian-backed separatists seized Crimea and other areas.

Zelensky says he believes Ukraine will regain control over Crimea

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he believes his country will regain control over Crimea and thanked Turkey for supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“I’m grateful to Turkey for supporting our territorial integrity and sovereignty,” Zelensky stated while speaking alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at a joint press conference in Istanbul early Saturday.

“We talked about the situation in Crimea that Russia still unlawfully controls and uses as a bridgehead of threats and danger. In any case, we will renew our control over Crimea,” he added.

Crimea was forcibly seized by Russia in 2014 and is home to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, which is based at Sevastopol. The peninsula has acted as a launching pad for the February invasion, with Russian troops pouring into Ukraine’s south from the annexed region.

When Russia completed its annexation of Crimea in a referendum, which was slammed by Ukraine and most of the world as illegitimate, it was at the time considered the biggest land grab on Europe since World War II.

During the war, the Ukrainian military has been carrying out attacks in Crimea with two goals: harass the Russian Black Sea fleet and disrupt vital Russian supply lines.

Ukraine ‘deserves’ NATO membership: Erdogan

Turkey supports Ukraine’s NATO membership aspirations, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, but he also urged for a “return to peace efforts” to end the conflict that has now raged for 500 days since Russia invaded Ukraine last year.

“There is no doubt that Ukraine deserves membership of NATO,” Erdogan told a joint press conference with the Ukrainian president in Istanbul early on Saturday, adding that the two sides should go back to peace talks.

“A fair peace creates no losers,” the Turkish leader added.

Turkey supports Ukraine’s NATO membership: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was “happy to hear” that Turkey supports Ukraine’s bid to join the NATO alliance.

Zelensky, who spoke alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at a joint press conference in Istanbul, said the two leaders discussed “key issues of our work in the context of NATO, in particular preparing for a Vilnius summit.”

Ukraine is expected to be at the top of the agenda of that meeting next week.

“I raised the question of Ukraine’s membership in the NATO alliance and was happy to hear that the President [Erdoğan] supports Ukraine to be a NATO member,” Zelensky stated.

Zelensky also added the two leaders talked about “the joint work in the military-industrial complex, development of technologies, drone manufacturing and other strategic directions.”

“We made certain agreements,” he continued, noting, “I asked Turkey to join into the efforts of rebuilding and transforming Ukraine, it is a colossal project, and we need Turkey’s experience and technology to help us.”

Both Sweden and its neighbor Finland stated their intent to join NATO through its open-door policy in May last year, just weeks after Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Finland was accepted in April of this year, doubling the alliance’s border with Russia, but Sweden’s accession is currently being blocked by Turkey.

Turkey claims that Sweden allows members of recognized Kurdish terror groups to operate in Sweden, most notably the militant Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Turkey is working on extending Black Sea grain deal that expires this month: Erdogan

Ukraine and Turkey’s leaders say they are working to extend the Black Sea grain deal that expires later this month.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said early Saturday he discussed the issue with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Istanbul and emphasized the Black Sea should be an area of safety not of “so-called frozen conflicts.”

Erdoğan stated Turkey is working on extending the deal and that he will speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the matter.

The Turkish president said instead of renewing a year-long deal every two months, he is hopeful it could be put in place for a two-year period, with renewal every three months. The current deal expires on July 17.

“We have a common understanding that no one can tell our nations what to do in the Black Sea region that doesn’t coincide with our country’s and our people’s interests. Black Sea should be an area of safety, cooperation and not an area of war or any crises or so-called frozen conflicts that can ignite at any minute and strike and effect people’s lives,” Zelensky continued.

Erdoğan added after brokering the grain deal, about 33 million tons of grain were able to get to those who needed it in just one year.

“We have shown our solidarity with Ukraine through political, economic, humanitarian and technical help,” Erdoğan stated.

NATO summit is a “milestone” but will not yet result in Ukraine’s membership: White House official

Ukraine will not be joining NATO as a member country following next week’s summit, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed in a news conference Friday.

While that statement was widely expected, observers will be closely watching for any tangible steps Ukraine can take toward membership.

“Ukraine will not be joining NATO coming out of this summit. We will discuss what steps are necessary as it continues along this path,” Sullivan said.

Kyiv has long sought to join the alliance, though Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has acknowledged his country’s membership would have to wait until the war with Russia is finished.

Sullivan reiterated the current “open door policy” that will allow Ukraine and NATO to make a decision together, saying that the summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, “will be an important moment on that pathway toward membership,” as it will provide an opportunity for members “to discuss the reforms that are still necessary for Ukraine to come up to NATO standards.”

Sullivan called the summit a “milestone,” but added that Ukraine “still has further steps it needs to take before membership.”

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday that he expects leaders at the summit to “reaffirm” that Ukraine will — eventually — become a member.

In addition to Ukraine, the military alliance gathering is expected to feature discussion of Sweden’s stalled accession, including concessions it has made in response to Turkey’s objections.

The White House national security adviser stated the US continues to back Sweden’s bid and said he believes the process will get done relatively soon.

“We are confident that Sweden will come in (to NATO) in the not-too-distant future, and there will be unanimous support for that,” Sullivan added.

Cluster munitions going to Ukraine have low “dud rates” and will help maintain ammo supply: Pentagon

The US Defense Department defended the decision to send controversial Dual-Purpose Improved Conventional Munitions (DPICMs), also known as cluster munitions, to Ukraine, citing the lower failure rates of the weapons than the Russian versions, as well as Ukraine’s commitment to “responsible use” of them.

“The Ukrainian government has offered us assurances in writing on the responsible use of DPICM’s, including that they will not use the rounds in civilian populated urban environments, and that they will record where they use these rounds, which will simplify later de-mining efforts,” said Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl at a press briefing.

Kahl stated he discussed the issue with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, and the US will increase its support to Ukraine’s “post-conflict de-mining efforts” on top of the $95 million already committed.

Providing cluster munitions to Ukraine will “ensure that the Ukrainian military has sufficient artillery ammunition for many months to come,” Kahl added.

Kahl reiterated the US is not providing older cluster munition variants with high “dud rates.”

“Many of those studies that have been referenced, at least the ones that I’ve seen in the press, were based on testing completed in the 1980s,” he continued, adding, “And many of the DPICMs of those variants have since been demilitarized. We’re not providing those variants of DPICMs to Ukraine. Instead, we’ll be providing our most modern DPICMs with dud rates assessed to be under 2.35%, demonstrated through five comprehensive tests conducted by the Department of Defense between 1998 and 2020.”

Cluster munitions are banned by more than 100 countries, not including the US and Ukraine, because they scatter “bomblets” across large areas that can fail to explode on impact and can pose a long-term risk to anyone who encounters them, similar to landmines.

Pentagon announces it is sending cluster munitions to Ukraine in latest equipment drawdown

US President Joe Biden’s administration officially announced it was sending cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of the 42nd drawdown of equipment from the Defense Department.

A release on Friday said the administration was providing “additional artillery systems and ammunition, including highly effective and reliable dual-purpose improved conventional munitions (DPICM), on which the Administration conducted extensive consultations with Congress and our Allies and partners.”

In separate statement, Biden stated he had formally directed the drawdown of up to $800 million in defense articles and services to provide assistance to Ukraine.

In total, the US has provided more than $41.3 billion in security aid to Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion began last year.

Ukraine is grateful for the “timely, broad and much-needed” defense package, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday.

In a message on Twitter, Zelensky praised the US for taking “decisive steps that bring Ukraine closer to victory over the enemy, and democracy to victory over dictatorship.”

“The expansion of Ukraine’s defense capabilities will provide new tools for the de-occupation of our land and bringing peace closer,” he added.

No major change in positions during continued “hot fighting”: Ukrainian defense official

Russian forces are continuing their offensive on the front lines in areas of the eastern Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv regions, according to Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar.

Moscow’s troops have been unsuccessful in attempts to break through Ukrainian positions in the Avdiivka, Marinka, Kupyansk, Lyman and Svatove directions, Maliar said Friday.

“Hot fighting continues everywhere with no change in positions,” she said.

In the Bakhmut sector, there have been advances in several areas, “more than a kilometer,” Maliar said, and the Russians are effectively stuck in the battered city.

“The enemy is actually trapped in Bakhmut town. Our troops have made it as difficult as possible for the enemy to move and make it impossible for them to leave. Shelling continues on both sides,” she stated.

In the south: The Ukrainian forces also continue offensive actions in the directions of Melitopol and Berdiansk. “Our troops are strengthening their positions at the achieved lines, carrying out counter-battery actions,” she continued.

Maliar added that Ukrainian forces have destroyed Moscow’s equipment and weapons, and she claimed that Russian forces are suffering “significant losses in manpower in the south.”

UN chief is against use of cluster munitions: Spokesperson

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres is against the use of cluster munitions, his deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said at a news briefing on Friday.

Defense officials stated that the US is expected to announce a new military aid package to Ukraine on Friday that will include cluster munitions for the first time.

“The Secretary General supports the Convention on Cluster Munitions (CCM), which, as you know, was adopted 15 years ago, and he wants countries to abide by the terms of that convention,” Haq stated.

“So, as a result, of course, he does not want there to be continued use of cluster munitions on the battlefield,” he added.

The convention prohibits all use, stockpiling, production and transfer of cluster munitions.

Cluster munitions are banned by over 100 countries because they scatter “bomblets” across large areas that can fail to explode on impact and can pose a long-term risk to anyone who encounters them, similar to landmines. The US and Ukraine are not signatories to that ban, however.

Poland, Lithuania and Latvia warn NATO about threat from Belarus

Presidents of Lithuania, Poland and Latvia wrote a letter to the NATO Secretary General and the heads of the NATO alliance, warning them about the threat “posed by Russia’s aggressive actions and the evolving situation in Belarus.”

“The cooperation between Russia and Belarus has deteriorated the security of the region and that of the entire Euro-Atlantic area,” Presidents Gitanas Nausėda, Andrzej Duda and Egils Levits stated, according to the Lithuanian President’s Communication Group.

They pointed to Russia’s use of Belarusian territory in its war against Ukraine, and Moscow stationing tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus, calling it “an escalatory move” and “a direct threat to the security of our community.”

NATO leaders expected to “reaffirm Ukraine will become a member”: Chief

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced Friday he expects leaders at the US-led alliance’s summit next week to “reaffirm that Ukraine will become a member of NATO.”

Stoltenberg said he expects allied leaders will agree on a “package with three elements to bring Ukraine closer to NATO.”

The first of those would be a “multi-year program of assistance to ensure full interoperability between the Ukrainian armed forces and NATO,” he said at a news conference in Brussels.

Secondly, Stoltenberg stated, “we will upgrade our political ties by establishing the NATO Ukraine Council.”

Thirdly, “I expect our leaders will reaffirm that Ukraine will become a member of NATO and unite on how to bring Ukraine closer to its goal,” the alliance head continued.