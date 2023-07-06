Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 498

At least 3 killed in Russian missile attack on Lviv city

At least three people have been killed in a Russian missile attack on a residential apartment block in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, one of the largest attacks on the city’s civilian infrastructure since the start of Russia’s invasion last year, officials said.

“Three people have been killed,” Lviv’s Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on his Telegram channel on Thursday morning.

Emergency workers were continuing to “clear debris and pull out all the dead”, he added.

Sadovyi stated in an earlier post that eight people had been wounded, but it was unclear if the three who died were among those first reported with injuries.

Ukrainian president signs bill adopting sanctions against 18 legal entities

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a bill that adopts sanctions against 18 entities which he claimed are linked to Russia. “Our principle is clear: the activity of all individuals and legal entities, which is the foundation of the Russian regime’s ability to terrorize Ukraine and the rules-based international order, must be blocked,” Zelensky said in a statement on Telegram. The statement, which was shared by the Ukrainian presidency, noted 18 legal entities registered in Russia, Luxembourg and the Republic of Cyprus. The presidency announced Oleksiy Danilov, the head of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, will be responsible for monitoring the implementation of the decision.

Zelensky says Russia uses Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as a cover for shelling nearby areas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claims that Russia has been using the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as a cover for shelling neighboring cities.

Zaporizhzhia NPP, with six reactors, is the largest nuclear power station in Europe. It was mostly built in the Soviet era and became Ukrainian property after its declaration of independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Russia captured the plant in March 2022. Since then, international and local experts have voiced grave warnings, not only for the safety of the plant’s workers but also for fear of a nuclear disaster that could affect thousands of people in the surrounding area.

Russian forces have “set up artillery on the territory of the plant or near it and fire,” Zelensky said in a virtual address to students and professors from several universities in Argentina on Wednesday.

“Moscow is considering various scenarios, including those similar to the man-made disaster at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station. That is, for cynical military purposes. But we should not even think about which scenario is most likely. We should only think about how to prevent any disaster scenario,” Zelensky added.

It’s not yet clear whether the Russian-occupied Nova Kakhovka dam collapsed in June because it was deliberately targeted or if the breach was caused by structural failure. Dozens of people died in the flooding, according to officials, while it also caused widespread damage to homes and farmland. Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for the collapse.

Ukrainian officials earlier on Wednesday said that they are well prepared for a Russian attack at the Zaporizhzhia power plant, though they warned that Moscow is capable of anything, even “completely reckless actions” that it could try to pass off as sabotage by Ukraine.

Russia claimed to be taking precautionary measures to counter a threat at the plant by Ukraine amid increasing rhetoric. According to Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman, the situation at Europe’s largest nuclear station is “quite tense,” and the potential for “sabotage by the Kyiv regime” is “high,” which could have “catastrophic consequences.”

The UN’s nuclear watchdog said in an update on Wednesday that there are no visible indications of mines or explosives at the power plant, although it requested additional access to the site.

Ukraine’s military says Russia continues to focus main efforts in eastern areas, including Bakhmut

Russia continues to focus “its main efforts” on the areas of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka in eastern Ukraine, with more than 30 combat engagements taking place there within the last day, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

In the Lyman sector, more than 10 villages came under artillery fire as Russian forces unsuccessfully tried to force Ukrainian troops out of their positions near Novoyehorivka in the Luhansk region, the General Staff said in an update.

A further 10 localities were shelled in the Avdiivka sector, where Ukrainian defense forces claim to be continually holding back the Russian offensive in the city of Avdiivka.

“The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Bohdanivka and Toretsk,” the General Staff said, adding, “More than 10 localities suffered from enemy artillery shelling, including Vasyukivka, Khromove, Oleksandr-Shultine and Pivnichne, in the Donetsk region.”

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian defenders “successfully repelled enemy attacks in the areas south of Berkhivka and Bohdanivka in the Donetsk region.”

“At the same time, they continue to conduct offensive operations south and north of the city of Bakhmut, strengthening their positions,” the update continued.

The commander of Ukraine’s “Terra” reconnaissance unit, Mykola Volokhov, described the situation in the Bakhmut area as “quite positive and optimistic.”

“Over the last month (in the Bakhmut sector) we have been making steady progress in moving forward: liberating Ukrainian land from the enemy, regaining what was lost. We are starting to enter the territories that we did not initially control,” Volokhov stated.

“The nature of the fighting is a lot of infantry battles, but lately, both our side and the enemy have been using a lot of tanks,” he continued, adding, “Previously, it was just infantry, but now the enemy is actively showing off their equipment. For us, this is a good sign, because it means that they are not able to cope and need to pull out reserves.”

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military announced it also repelled all attacks around the town of Marinka.

“At the same time, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to conduct offensive operations in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions, strengthening their positions, inflicting artillery fire on the identified enemy targets, and carrying out counter-battery measures,” the update continued.

Ukraine’s General Staff also noted that Russia launched five drones within the last day, two of which were destroyed by Ukrainian air defense.

US secretary of state calls on Turkey to support Sweden’s bid to join NATO

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Turkey to support Sweden’s membership in NATO ahead of the alliance’s summit next week.

Blinken, on a call with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday, emphasized the “importance of NATO unity in such a critical time” and asked Turkey to allow Sweden to join, according to state department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

The secretary of state said the United States and Turkey have “longstanding and deep bilateral defense ties” and that Turkey’s ability to work with NATO is a priority, the spokesperson said in a statement.

President Joe Biden stated Wednesday that the US “fully supports” Sweden’s membership in NATO after meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

Turkey has been blocking Sweden’s accession for a number of reasons.

Among them is the claim that Sweden allows members of recognized Kurdish terror groups to operate in the country, most notably the militant Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Sweden changed its terrorism laws earlier this year, making it a crime to be part of these groups, but it is not clear whether this will convince Turkey to allow the country to join NATO.