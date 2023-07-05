Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 497

Putin says Russian economy doing better than expected

President Vladimir Putin has said the Russian economy was performing better than expected after Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin reported to him that gross domestic product growth and inflation have been surprisingly positive. GDP growth may exceed 2 percent this year and consumer price inflation may not rise above 5 percent in annual terms, Mishustin told Putin at a meeting at the Kremlin. The International Monetary Fund expects the Russian economy to grow 0.7 percent this year. “Our results, at least for the time being, let’s say, cautiously, are better than previously expected, better than predicted,” Putin added, according to a transcript on the Kremlin’s website. Russia’s economy contracted 2.1 percent in 2022 and was under particular pressure in spring of last year when Kyiv’s allies imposed sweeping sanctions against Moscow over its military campaign in Ukraine.

Ukraine claims advances south of Bakhmut

Ukraine keeps making gains south of Bakhmut while facing stiff resistance to the north of the embattled eastern city, according to Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar.

Russia is “throwing all its forces” to try and stop Kyiv’s advance in the area, Maliar claimed, adding that Moscow’s soldiers are pushing in the direction of Lyman, Svatove and Bakhmut, and had set up a three-tiered defense in those areas “to gain a foothold.”

“But they are still not succeeding,” she said Tuesday.

Lyman and Svatore are cities north of Bakhmut.

In its daily update, the Ukrainian Military’s General Staff also announced Ukraine was consolidating positions around Bakhmut.

“Ukrainian soldiers continue to conduct offensive operations to the south and north of Bakhmut, strengthening on the achieved lines,” it noted.

Neither Maliar nor the General Staff reported any advances along the southern front, where Ukraine’s counteroffensive is meeting stiff resistance.

“At the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is focusing its main efforts on preventing the advance of our troops,” the general staff update said.

“At the same time, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to conduct offensive operations in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions, securing the achieved positions, inflicting artillery fire on the identified enemy targets, and carrying out counter-battery measures,” it added.

Ukraine has launched more than 84,000 criminal cases on war crimes during Russia’s invasion: Zelensky

The Ukrainian National Police investigations into war crimes committed during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have led to the launch of more than 84,000 criminal cases and an additional 1,838 notices of suspicion, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The body has also created a special database called “War Criminal,” which now includes the records of more than 200,000 Russian service members and mercenaries, Zelensky stated.

During a speech commemorating the National Police Day, Zelensky thanked law enforcement for its work, saying it will bring Russia “to full accountability for its aggression and terror against Ukraine.”

Zelensky and NATO chief discuss upcoming alliance summit in Lithuania

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg held a phone call to coordinate their positions ahead of the alliance’s upcoming summit in Vilnius.

A former prime minister of Norway and UN Special Envoy on Climate Change, Stoltenberg became NATO’s Secretary General in October 2014. On Tuesday, he announced his term was extended for a further year.

Ukraine is expected to be at the top of the agenda when the leaders of the military alliance meet in the Lithuanian capital next week.

Zelenskyy tells Macron of Russian ‘dangerous provocations’ at nuclear plant

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that Russia was planning “dangerous provocations” at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. “I warned Emmanuel Macron that the occupation troops are preparing dangerous provocations at the Zaporizhzhia plant,” Zelensky said in a statement. “We agreed to keep the situation under maximum control together with the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency],” he added.

Ukraine has “proceeded in a very precise and well-organized way so far”: German chancellor

The Ukrainian forces have “proceeded in a very precise and well-organized way so far” in the war, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, Scholz said he “never expected that everything would change from one day to the next,” but added the Ukrainian defense forces had been planning operations “in a very targeted way.”

Meanwhile, Ciolacu stated Romania had expected the conflict to end with the Ukrainian counteroffensive, but has had to reckon with a longer-lasting conflict.

While Ukraine remains in a state of war, it cannot become a NATO member, Scholz continued, adding that the criteria for NATO membership included “no open border conflicts.“

However, the important thing, he said, was NATO’s “great practical support for Ukraine,” which will continue.

Germany has “created the conditions to support Ukraine even for a long time if the war lasts for a long time,” he added, noting that many countries will be able to support Kyiv “for one, two, three, and if need be, more years, because we don’t know how long the military conflict will last.”

There are no grounds to continue Black Sea grain deal: Russia

Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday said it sees no basis for renewing the UN-brokered Black Sea grain deal, which is set to expire on July 17.

“The ‘Black Sea Initiative,’ the purpose of which was to provide assistance to needy countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America, has turned into a purely commercial export of Ukrainian food to ‘well-fed’ countries,” the foreign ministry claimed in a statement, also criticizing the West’s refusal to ease sanctions on Russia.

“It is obvious that there are no grounds for further continuation of the ‘Black Sea Initiative,'” the foreign ministry added.

The deal, which was first brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last July to guarantee safe passage for ships carrying vital grain exports from Ukraine, was most recently extended in May.