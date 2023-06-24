Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 485: Wagner head says he is inside Rostov army HQ, his fighters in control of Russian city’s military sites

Russia warns Wagner fighters against taking part in ‘armed coup’

The Russian Ministry of Defense has urged Wagner Group private military company soldiers to cease their armed insurrection, urging them to return to their bases.

In a statement on Saturday, the ministry claimed that members of the PMC “have been tricked into taking part in [Wagner group chief Evgeny] Prigozhin’s criminal gamble,” adding that some Wagner fighters “have already understood their mistake” and have asked the authorities for help in safely returning to their permanent deployment areas.

“This assistance has already been provided to those soldiers and commanders who sought it,” the ministry stated, asking Wagner members to “show prudence and get in touch with representatives of the Russian Defense Ministry of law enforcement agencies as soon as possible.”

“We guarantee everyone’s safety,” the statement said.

Prigozhin says Rostov military headquarters and airfield are under Wagner control

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed his forces have control of military facilities in Rostov-on-Don and control of the airfield there.

“We are at headquarters at 7:30 a.m. Military facilities in Rostov, including the airfield are under [our] control,” Prigozhin said in a video posted on the Wagner official Telegram channel.

“Planes that leave for combat work leave as usual no problems. Medical flights are leaving as usual. All we did was to take control so that the attack aviation would not strike us but strike in the Ukrainian direction,” he added

Prigozhin stated he is in Rostov-on-Don and his men are not stopping the officers from carrying out their duties.

“The main headquarters, the main control point is working as normal, there are no problems. No officers have been cut off,” Prigozhin continued.

Putin to give televised address soon

Russian President Vladimir Putin will give a televised address soon, the TASS news agency cited the Kremlin as saying. Earlier, the Kremlin announced Putin was being given regular updates on the unfolding tensions between the mercenary group Wagner and the defence ministry. “Security services, law enforcement agencies, namely the defence ministry, the FSB, the interior ministry, the national guard are reporting to the president constantly, around the clock,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in comments carried by Russian news agencies.

Prigozhin demands military chiefs come to him

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has demanded Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Russia’s top general Valery Gerasimov come to meet him in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don. In a video posted on social media, Prigozhin said he was now at the headquarters of the Southern Military District, which is in Rostov-on-Don. “We have arrived here, we want to receive the chief of the general staff and Shoigu,” Prigozhin continued, adding, “Unless they come, we’ll be here, we’ll blockade the city of Rostov and head for Moscow.”

Prigozhin says Russian military are joining Wagner as they greet their convoy

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has said that Russian Guards and military police are joining the Wagner group.

In an audio recording from Prigozhin Saturday, he claimed that, “Where soldiers meet us, the Russian Guards and military police, they wave their hands cheerfully.”

The Wagner chief claimed in the recording that between 60 and 70 soldiers from the Russian military have joined Wagner forces.

“Many of them are saying: “We want to join you.” Already 60 to 70 people have joined us, although we have gone a little way yet. I think half of the army is ready to join us,” he added

Prigozhin says inside Russian army HQ in Rostov-on-Don

Wagner chief Prigozhin has claimed to be inside the Russian army headquarters in Russia’s southern Rostov-on-Don city and that his fighters were in control of the city’s military sites.

“We are inside the (army) headquarters, it is 7:30 am (04:30 GMT),” Prigozhin said in a video on Telegram.

“Military sites in Rostov, including an aerodrome, are under control,” the Wagner chief added.

Prigozhin says his units were hit by a helicopter on a highway

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said Saturday his units were hit by a helicopter on a highway and threatened to “destroy everything” in his way, in an audio message posted on his Telegram channel.

It’s unclear exactly where the units were.

“One of the assault squads came under fire from the helicopters. The Wagner units are intact, the helicopter is destroyed and is burning in the forest,” Prigozhin stated, adding “we will take it as a threat and destroy everything around us.”

Prigozhin also said his units are “ready to die.”

“Because we are dying for the Russian people, that must be liberated from those people who are striking at the civilian population, which they just hit in Rostov from helicopters,” he added.

This comes as Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Saturday in a Telegram post that “in connection with the incoming information, antiterrorist measures are being taken in Moscow aimed at strengthening security measures.”

“Additional control on the roads has been introduced. Limitations on holding the public events are possible,” Sobyanin added.

Moscow mayor says “anti-terrorist measures” are being carried out in city

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated that “anti-terrorist measures” are being carried out in the city as a result of “incoming information,” according to an update on his Telegram group.

“In connection with the incoming information, antiterrorist measures are being taken in Moscow aimed at strengthening security measures,” Sobyanin said.

The measures include “additional control on the roads” and “limitations on holding public events.”

At least 2 dead in Kyiv attack: Ukrainian military official

At least two people were killed and eight others injured when debris hit a tall building in Kyiv’s central Solomyanskyi district, a Ukrainian military official said.

Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv region military administration, stated that the debris hit a 24-story building. Previously, the Kyiv mayor reported it was 16 stories.

“Clarification of information regarding the consequences of debris hitting a 24-story building in the Solomyanskyi district. At the moment, two dead have been identified. Injured — eight people. Two were hospitalized, the rest received medical assistance on the spot. About 40 cars parked in the parking lot were damaged,” Popko said on Telegram Saturday.

The Kyiv city military administration says air defense systems destroyed more than 20 missiles in airspace around Kyiv overnight.

Rostov region governor asks residents to stay calm

Rostov region Governor Vasily Golubev asked residents to stay calm and to not leave their homes.

“Dear fellow countrymen! The current situation requires a maximum concentration of all efforts to maintain order. Law enforcement agencies are doing everything necessary to ensure the safety of the region’s residents. I ask everyone to stay calm and do not leave your homes unless it is necessary,” Golubev said in a Telegram post Saturday.

The warnings come after Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin stated his fighters were entering the Russian Rostov region, which neighbors Ukraine. Prigozhin earlier vowed retaliation after accusing Russia’s defense ministry of killing a “huge amount” of his mercenaries in a strike on a camp.

Videos posted to social media purport to show military helicopters flying over the Russian city of Rostov and a number of armored vehicles on city streets on Saturday morning.

Prigozhin claims a helicopter fired at civilians and was downed by his forces

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of the private military group Wagner, said a helicopter fired at a civilian column and was downed by his forces.

Prigozhin did not give any further details. The claim is one of many accusations made by the Wagner boss.

The mercenary group leader, who was accused Friday by Moscow of calling for “armed rebellion,” said earlier that his forces were entering the Rostov region, which is close to the Ukraine border.

Explosions reported in Kyiv: Mayor

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said there were explosions early Saturday in Kyiv’s central Solomyanskyi district.

“In Solomyanskyi district, fragments of a rocket hit the upper floors of a 16-story building. There is smoke on the upper floors. One victim was treated at the scene, another was hospitalized. There is no fire in the building. Rescue services are working at the scene,” Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

The Kyiv City Military Administration wrote on Telegram that air sirens had been sounded.

Prigozhin accuses Russia’s military chief of ordering aircraft to fire “in middle of civilian cars”

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of the private military group Wagner, accused the Russian military’s chief of staff Valery Gerasimov of ordering an aerial attack “in the middle of civilian cars.”

“The Chief of the General Staff has just given the order to raise the planes and open fire on the columns that are moving among civilian vehicles and trucks,” Prigozhin said.

“He doesn’t care who he kills. They have been killing their civilians for a year and a half instead of fighting the enemy,” he added.

Prigozhin praised the Russian pilots for “refusing to carry out these criminal orders.”

Wagner chief says his fighters are entering Rostov region

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of the private military group Wagner, said his fighters are entering the Russian Rostov region, which neighbors Ukraine.

“Now we are entering Rostov. The units of the Ministry of Defense, or rather the conscripts, who were thrown to block our road, stepped aside,” Prigozhin stated, adding that at the moment his units “have crossed the state border in all places.”

“The border guards came out to meet and hugged our fighters,” he continued.

Prigozhin also accused Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov of “making a decision to destroy the disobedient units (of Wagner PMC) that are ready to protect their Motherland.”

Prigozhin warned against anyone obstructing him: “We will destroy everything that gets in our way,” he stated.

The Wagner chief’s statement comes as Russian state media TASS reported a stepped-up police presence in Rostov late Friday.

Russia’s defense ministry accuses Kyiv of taking advantage of Prigozhin’s “provocation”

The Russian Ministry of Defense said early Saturday that Kyiv is concentrating several brigades for an offensive in the Bakhmut direction, taking advantage of Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin’s “provocation.”

“Taking advantage of Prigozhin’s provocation to disrupt the situation, the Kyiv regime is concentrating units of the 35th Marine Brigade and the 36th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU (Armed Forces of Ukraine) in Bakhmut tactical direction at the initial line for offensive actions,” the defense ministry said in a statement.

Russia announced its forces are fighting back.

“The servicemen of the Yug Group of Forces are defeating the enemy with air and artillery strikes,” it added.

Security measures have been stepped up in Moscow

Security measures have been stepped up in Moscow on Friday following explosive comments from Wagner private military leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, according to Russian state media TASS.

“Security measures have been strengthened in Moscow, all the most important facilities, state authorities and transport infrastructure facilities have been taken under increased protection,” Russia’s law enforcement agencies told TASS.

According to law enforcement, the Special Purpose Police Unit and Special Rapid Response Unit of the Russian Guard were raised on alarm as well, TASS reported.

Russia’s FSB announced it was investigating Prigozhin for “armed rebellion” after he vowed retaliation after accusing the Russian military of bombing his mercenary camp.

Russian security service urges Wagner fighters to ignore Prigozhin’s orders and detain him

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) urged Wagner Group fighters not to follow their leader Yevgeny Prigozhin’s orders and also implored fighters to take measures to detain him, according to a Friday statement from the group.

“We call on the PMC fighters not to make irreparable mistakes, to stop any forceful actions against the Russian people, not to carry out Prigozhin’s criminal and treacherous orders, and to take measures to detain him,” said the statement from the public relations center of the FSB.

“Prigozhin’s statements and actions are in fact calls for the start of an armed civil conflict on the territory of the Russian Federation and are a stab in the back of Russian servicemen fighting pro-fascist Ukrainian forces,” the FSB statement added.

The agency reiterated that the widespread statements about the strikes of the Russian defense ministry on Wagner PMC “do not correspond to reality and are a provocation.”

“Due to the seriousness of the situation and the threat of an escalation of the confrontation in the Russian Federation, the FSB initiated a criminal case on the fact of a call for an armed rebellion by Yevgeny Prigozhin,” the statement added.

“The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation reports that all the information disseminated on social networks on behalf of Evgeny Prigozhin about the missile and bomb attacks allegedly inflicted by the Russian Defense Ministry on the rear units of the Wagner PMC is untrue and is an informational provocation,” it noted.

“The Russian Armed Forces continue to carry out combat missions on the line of contact with the armed forces of Ukraine in the area of the Special Military Operation,” it said.

“Prigozhin’s statements are in fact calls for the start of an armed civil conflict on the territory of the Russian Federation, and his actions are a ‘stab in the back’ to Russian servicemen fighting pro-fascist Ukrainian forces,” it added.

“Due to the seriousness of the situation and the threat of an escalation of confrontation in our country, the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation initiated a criminal case on the fact of Evgeny Prigozhin’s call for an armed coup,” the statement read.

“We call on the PMC fighters not to make irreparable mistakes, to stop any forceful actions against the Russian people, not to carry out the criminal and treacherous orders of Prigozhin, and to take measures to detain him.” it continued.

US officials say they’re closely watching Russian situation following Wagner chief’s comments

The White House is “monitoring the situation” in Russia following threats from Wagner mercenary group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin against Russia’s military leadership, including Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov.

President Joe Biden has also been briefed on the developing situation in Russia, National Security Council spokesperson Adam Hodge said.

“We are monitoring the situation and will be consulting with allies and partners on these developments,” Hodge said in a statement.

Officials view Prigozhin’s latest comments — in which he called Russia’s military leadership “evil” and said they “must be stopped” — as something more than his usual rhetoric, a US official told CNN. And unlike some of Prigozhin’s previous statements about Russian defense ministry ineptitude, these comments do not appear to have followed a Ukrainian military breakthrough or tactical success.

“This is real,” said the official, though it’s unclear if the US has any expectations about how or what Prigozhin intends following his calls for Russian citizens to stay in their homes.

Two administration officials stated national security officials at the White House are being cautious not to weigh in further until they have a clearer sense of what is happening.

Russian military vehicles driving near State Duma

Several social media accounts appeared to show Russian military vehicles driving on the main streets of Moscow in the early hours of Saturday. One video from a local Russian website showed two vehicles driving by Moscow’s State Duma. In the Russian city of Rostov near southeast Ukraine, military vehicles could also be seen driving the streets. According to Russian state media TASS, posts were organized on Saturday in the area of ​​the headquarters of the Southern Military District (SMD) in Rostov where military personnel and law enforcement officers are keeping order, a TASS correspondent reported. There was an armored personnel carrier, military posts, police cars and uniformed people adjacent to the headquarters, according to TASS. Police were patrolling the central streets with “flashing beacons on” and “in the west of Rostov, the sounds of flying aircraft are heard,” TASS reported. It’s not terribly unusual for military vehicles to be seen in Rostov. In Moscow, there is not a massive presence, but a few vehicles can be seen here and there.

Prigozhin’s actions will be given proper assessment in criminal case: Prosecutor’s office

The actions of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner Group leader, “will be given a proper legal assessment in the framework of the criminal case,” the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation said, according to state media RIA Novosti.

On Friday, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case against Prigozhin, after he vowed to retaliate after accusing Moscow’s military leadership of killing a “huge amount” of its mercenaries in a strike on a camp.

Russia’s defense ministry denied Prigozhin’s claim.

“On June 23, 2023, the Investigative Department of the FSB of Russia lawfully and justifiably instituted criminal proceedings against E.V. Prigozhin under Article 279 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation for organizing an armed insurrection,” the prosecutor’s office said.

“There will be an appropriate legal assessment of his actions. This crime is punishable by imprisonment for 12 to 20 years,” it added.

“We are watching”: Ukraine’s defense ministry tweets in response to Russian infighting

Ukraine’s defense ministry reacted to the frenzy on Friday surrounding Wagner group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and the infighting in Russia.

“We are watching,” a concise tweet from the ministry, written in English, read.

Russia investigating Wagner chief over call for “armed rebellion” and Putin is aware of situation

President Vladimir Putin is aware “of the situation unfolding around Yevgeny Prigozhin,” Russian state media TASS said Friday, referring to the leader of the Wagner Group.

He is also aware that Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) initiated a criminal case accusing the mercenary force’s chief of calling for “armed rebellion” on Friday, TASS reported.

According to TASS, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee said the allegations spread by Prigozhin “have no basis.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said Putin is aware of the situation and “all necessary measures are being taken,” according to state media RIA Novosti.

Prigozhin on Friday accused Russian military leadership of striking a Wagner military camp and killing a “huge amount” of his mercenary forces. Prigozhin claimed that the Russian Ministry of Defense tricked Wagner and he vowed to “respond to these atrocities.”

Prigozhin and Wagner have played a prominent role in the Ukraine war, and the leader has repeatedly and publicly feuded with Russia’s defense heads over what he said was a lack of ammunition, at one point recording a video of him lashing out while standing in front of what he claimed were dead bodies of his fighters.

Wagner chief accuses Russian military leadership of killing “huge amount” of his fighters in strike on camp

The chief of the Wagner private military group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, on Friday accused Russian military leadership of striking a Wagner military camp and killing a “huge amount” of his mercenary forces.

Prigozhin claimed that the Russian Ministry of Defense tricked Wagner and he vowed to “respond to these atrocities.”

“They sneakily deceived us, trying to deprive us of the opportunity to defend our homes and instead hunt down Wagner PMC. We were ready to compromise with the Ministry of Defense to hand over our weapons and find a solution how we will continue to defend our country. But these scumbags did not calm down,” Prigozhin said in a voice note posted on Telegram.

“They saw that we weren’t broken and they launched strikes on our camps. A huge amount of our fighters were killed, our comrades in arms. We will make a decision about how to respond to these atrocities. The next step is ours,” he continued, alleging that “they wiped out dozens.”

Russia’s Ministry of Defense denied the allegation in a Telegram post Friday, calling the messages and videos spreading on social networks on behalf of Prigozhin about the event “untrue” and “an informational provocation.”

Prigozhin claimed that the “evil that is being carried out” by Russia’s military leadership “must be stopped” following the alleged attack.

“They disregard the lives of soldiers, they have forgotten the word ‘justice’,” Prigozhin said in the voice recording.

“The details started to appear; Minister of Defense arrived to Rostov especially to conduct an operation to destroy Wagner PMC. He used artillerymen and helicopter pilots undercover to destroy us,” Prigozhin added.

“Many dozens, tens of thousands of lives, of Russian soldiers will be punished,” Prigozhin stressed, adding, “I ask that nobody put up any resistance. Those who show such resistance, we will consider it a threat and destroy them immediately. This includes any roadblocks standing in our way, any aircraft seen over our heads.”

He asked people to stay at home and “remain calm, not to be provoked.”

In a later Telegram post, Prigozhin said that by criticizing Russian military leadership, he is carrying out a “march of justice” and not a “military coup,” alleging that a majority of Russian service members support Wagner.

“Finally, you will make them supply us with ammunition and make them stop using us as cannon fodder,” Prigozhin added.

The chief of mercenary group Wagner stated he had 25,000 troops under his command and urged others to join to resist Moscow’s military brass.

“There are 25,000 of us and we are going to look into why there’s total lawlessness in the country,” Prigozhin said in an audio message, urging Russians to join his forces.

Earlier on Friday, Prigozhin – who has frequently criticized Russia’s traditional military hierarchy – furthered his ongoing dispute with defense leaders in a highly critical video interview where he said Moscow invaded Ukraine under false pretenses devised by the Russian Ministry of Defense, and that Russia is actually losing ground on the battlefield.

Earlier this month, the Wagner boss said he won’t sign contracts with Russia’s defense ministry, rejecting an attempt to bring his force in line. His comments came after an announcement by the defense ministry that “volunteer units” and private military groups would be required to sign a contract with the ministry.

Wagner has played a prominent role in the Ukraine war, and Prigozhin, so far, has faced few consequences for his public feud with Russia’s military leadership during which he accused Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and armed forces chief Valery Gerasimov of not providing ammunition to his forces.