Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 482

Zelenskyy says Ukraine forces ‘destroying enemy’ in east, south

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine’s forces were destroying Russian forces in the two main theatres of the conflict, the east and south of the country. “At this time, our soldiers in the south and east are actively destroying the enemy, physically cleansing Ukraine,” Zelensky stated in his nightly video message. “A defence against terror means destroying terrorists. And it is a guarantee that the state of evil will never have the opportunity to bring evil to Ukraine,” he added. Referring to a conference to take place in London on post-war recovery, Zelenskyy said rebuilding Ukraine was “a vehicle and a guarantee of security” and a means of “protecting against any repetition of Russian aggression.”

US blames Russia’s war on Ukraine for ‘record-breaking’ increase in number of refugees

The United States envoy to the United Nations has blamed Russia for a “record-breaking” increase in the number of refugees due to its war in Ukraine. “President Vladimir Putin’s unjustifiable war in Ukraine is primarily responsible for the record-breaking increase in the number of refugees,” said Linda Thomas Greenfield in a statement on World Refugee Day. “The destruction of the Kakhovka dam two weeks ago in Ukraine’s Kherson Region has placed countless more in urgent need,” she continued. As the fighting in Sudan continues to trigger massive movements of people, the world is facing an “unprecedented” global displacement crisis as war, conflict, disasters and political instability are forcing record numbers of people to flee their homes, Greenfield added.

European Union proposes $55 billion financial aid package for Ukraine

The European Union proposed a four-year financial assistance package for Ukraine worth $55 billion, the union’s commission president said in a news conference Tuesday.

The assistance will be administered through loans and grants, EU President Ursula von der Leyen said. It aims to provide Ukraine with “perspective and predictability” as well as “incentivize other donors to step up” their support.

“It will allow us to calibrate our financial support according to the evolution of the situation on the ground because we all know that a war requires at most flexibility from us,” von der Leyen noted.

Norway, which is not part of the European Union, also recently announced it will allocate funds for Ukraine.

In a news release, the Norwegian Foreign Ministry said Oslo will provide 250 million Norwegian kroner (approximately $23 million) for Ukraine’s “nuclear safety and security.” And around $9.3 million will be provided to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), “to ensure that IAEA experts can maintain a presence in Ukraine.”

Norway is also increasing funding for “nuclear safety and security cooperation” with Ukraine by $14 million. The funding will be administered by the Norwegian Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (DSA) and will be used “to reduce the risk of radiological incidents.”

Ukraine’s “main strike is still ahead”: Deputy DM

Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Defense said on Tuesday that Ukrainian forces “are gnawing our way meter by meter” to advance, also noting that the main strike of the counteroffensive “is still ahead.”

“There are some directions, where we advance and the enemy is on defensive, but also on some axis, the enemy is trying to conduct offensive, while we are on defensive. We gradually advance step by step. So one can say we are gnawing our way meter by meter,” Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar stated in an interview with Ukrainian media.

“The tasks that are being given to the military are being fulfilled, so the gradual advance in all directions, where the offensive began is taking place,” Maliar continued, adding, “However, the main strike is still ahead.”

Maliar said that Ukraine’s offensive is ongoing in several directions in the south; meanwhile, she claimed that Russia’s main offensive is in the east.

The Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, Oleksii Danilov, stated on Tuesday that one of Ukraine’s main priorities right now is “to exhaust” and destroy Russian artillery and armament systems.

“The destruction of the Russian control points, ammunition storages, fuel, food products, supply routes – these tasks are being performed by the Ukrainian defenders excellently. The number of destroyed Russian military equipment is the highest since the beginning of the war,” Danilov said in a social media post.

EU leaders to call on China to help stop Ukraine war: Official