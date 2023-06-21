Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 482

Zelenskyy says Ukraine forces ‘destroying enemy’ in east, south
President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine’s forces were destroying Russian forces in the two main theatres of the conflict, the east and south of the country.
“At this time, our soldiers in the south and east are actively destroying the enemy, physically cleansing Ukraine,” Zelensky stated in his nightly video message.
“A defence against terror means destroying terrorists. And it is a guarantee that the state of evil will never have the opportunity to bring evil to Ukraine,” he added.
Referring to a conference to take place in London on post-war recovery, Zelenskyy said rebuilding Ukraine was “a vehicle and a guarantee of security” and a means of “protecting against any repetition of Russian aggression.”
US blames Russia’s war on Ukraine for ‘record-breaking’ increase in number of refugees
The United States envoy to the United Nations has blamed Russia for a “record-breaking” increase in the number of refugees due to its war in Ukraine.
“President Vladimir Putin’s unjustifiable war in Ukraine is primarily responsible for the record-breaking increase in the number of refugees,” said Linda Thomas Greenfield in a statement on World Refugee Day.
“The destruction of the Kakhovka dam two weeks ago in Ukraine’s Kherson Region has placed countless more in urgent need,” she continued.
As the fighting in Sudan continues to trigger massive movements of people, the world is facing an “unprecedented” global displacement crisis as war, conflict, disasters and political instability are forcing record numbers of people to flee their homes, Greenfield added.
European Union proposes $55 billion financial aid package for Ukraine
The European Union proposed a four-year financial assistance package for Ukraine worth $55 billion, the union’s commission president said in a news conference Tuesday.
The assistance will be administered through loans and grants, EU President Ursula von der Leyen said. It aims to provide Ukraine with “perspective and predictability” as well as “incentivize other donors to step up” their support.
“It will allow us to calibrate our financial support according to the evolution of the situation on the ground because we all know that a war requires at most flexibility from us,” von der Leyen noted.
Norway, which is not part of the European Union, also recently announced it will allocate funds for Ukraine.
In a news release, the Norwegian Foreign Ministry said Oslo will provide 250 million Norwegian kroner (approximately $23 million) for Ukraine’s “nuclear safety and security.” And around $9.3 million will be provided to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), “to ensure that IAEA experts can maintain a presence in Ukraine.”
Norway is also increasing funding for “nuclear safety and security cooperation” with Ukraine by $14 million. The funding will be administered by the Norwegian Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (DSA) and will be used “to reduce the risk of radiological incidents.”
Ukraine’s “main strike is still ahead”: Deputy DM
Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Defense said on Tuesday that Ukrainian forces “are gnawing our way meter by meter” to advance, also noting that the main strike of the counteroffensive “is still ahead.”
“There are some directions, where we advance and the enemy is on defensive, but also on some axis, the enemy is trying to conduct offensive, while we are on defensive. We gradually advance step by step. So one can say we are gnawing our way meter by meter,” Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar stated in an interview with Ukrainian media.
“The tasks that are being given to the military are being fulfilled, so the gradual advance in all directions, where the offensive began is taking place,” Maliar continued, adding, “However, the main strike is still ahead.”
Maliar said that Ukraine’s offensive is ongoing in several directions in the south; meanwhile, she claimed that Russia’s main offensive is in the east.
The Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, Oleksii Danilov, stated on Tuesday that one of Ukraine’s main priorities right now is “to exhaust” and destroy Russian artillery and armament systems.
“The destruction of the Russian control points, ammunition storages, fuel, food products, supply routes – these tasks are being performed by the Ukrainian defenders excellently. The number of destroyed Russian military equipment is the highest since the beginning of the war,” Danilov said in a social media post.
EU leaders to call on China to help stop Ukraine war: Official
EU leaders plan to call on China next week to help bring an end to the war in Ukraine, engage in global challenges, such as climate change, and rebalance its economic relations with the EU, a senior EU official has said, according to the Reuters news agency.
EU leaders will meet for a summit in Brussels on June 29-30 with China and economic security among the main topics. The call to China is set out in draft conclusions prepared ahead of the summit and could still change.
The official said the draft conclusions were in line with the Group of Seven (G7) declaration from May but with more specific EU-China issues, such as rebalancing the economic relationship and the need for reciprocity.
Kakhovka dam destruction causes $1.3bn in damage: Ukraine
The breach of the Nova Kakhovka hydroelectric dam has caused 1.2 billion euros ($1.3bn) of damage, Ukraine’s environment minister says, warning that mines unearthed by flooding could wash onto other European countries’ shores.
Speaking by video link to a meeting of EU environment ministers, Ruslan Strilets stated assessment of the damage was ongoing but the dam collapse was already the largest environmental disaster since Russia’s February 2022 invasion.
‘Ukraine’s counteroffensive needs to be as effective as possible’: Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirms Europe’s support to Ukraine, in light of Kyiv’s counteroffensive.
Speaking alongside Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni in Paris, he said that “Ukraine’s counteroffensive needs to be as effective as possible.”
‘Let NATO fight if it doesn’t want to freeze the conflict in Ukraine’: Lavrov
Russian Foreign minister Sergey Lavrov says that if NATO opposes freezing the conflict in Ukraine, then the military alliance can continue fighting, according to a report from Russia’s state-owned TASS news agency.
“If NATO, through the mouth of Stoltenbeg [the military alliance’s chief], once again declares that they are against freezing, as they say, the conflict in Ukraine, then they want to fight. Well, let them fight,” Lavrov told journalists in Minsk.
“We have long understood the goals of NATO in the situation around Ukraine. These goals were formed for many years after the coup. Now, NATO is trying to implement them,” he added.
On Monday, at a joint news conference with the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, NATO’s secretary general Jens Stoltenberg had said, “We all want this war to end. But a just peace cannot mean freezing the conflict and accepting a deal dictated by Russia.”
German chancellor asked China to use ties with Moscow to end war in Ukraine
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he called on Beijing to use its influence on Russia to halt Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
“Now it is important to avoid a frozen conflict,” Scholz said during a joint press conference with China’s premier Li Qiang on Tuesday in Berlin.
“It is important that China continues not to supply weapons to the aggressor,” Scholz said, adding that a ban of nuclear weapons was important.
Earlier this year, Western officials flagged concerns that Beijing could be considering bolstering Russia’s military with lethal aid, an allegation refuted by Chinese officials.
Scholz and Li will continue the bilateral government consultations Tuesday afternoon with German Economy Minister Robert Habeck and Zheng Shanjie, China’s chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission at the economic forum.
In 2022, China was Germany’s most important trading partner for the seventh time, according to the Federal Statistical Office.