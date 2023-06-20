Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 481

Ukraine has not lost any positions, It’s only gained new ones: Zelensky

Ukraine has not lost any of its positions, only gained new ones, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday.

“In some areas our warriors are moving forward, in some areas they are defending their positions and resisting the occupiers’ assaults and intensified attacks,” he stated, adding, “We have no lost positions. Only liberated ones.”

Zelensky noted “a significant political decision by the UK regarding sanctions” was made Monday.

He said the UK will “maintain sanctions against Russia until the aggressor compensates for all the damage” done to the Ukrainian people.

“And it is very important that the assets of the aggressor state and all those associated with it […] are used to compensate for the damage caused by the Russian war and terror,” the president added.

Ukraine’s health ministry says water in regions affected by dam collapse remains highly contaminated

Ukraine’s health ministry said water in the regions affected by the Nova Kakhovka dam collapse remains highly contaminated.

“In reservoirs of the Kherson, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, individual indicators significantly exceed the established hygiene and sanitary standards,” said a health ministry statement released on Monday.

The Odesa region is “under the greatest danger” at the moment, the statement read.

About 40 surface water monitoring points have been set up along the river channel in the flood zone and along the seacoast in Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions, according to the statement,. The most dangerous pollutants in the water were salmonella, rotavirus, worm eggs, and E. coli.

The Ministry of Health urged the residents against swimming and fishing in the waters of Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions.

Russia and Ukraine continue to blame each other for the dam collapse. Russia cited security concerns for declining the United Nation’s help in the Russian-occupied flooded areas.

Vladimir Saldo, Russian-appointed governor of the Kherson region, said Monday that 8,100 people have been evacuated from the region since the start of the rescue operation — including 583 children and 290 people with low mobility. Saldo also said medical assistance and monetary compensation were being given out in affected areas.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson region military administration in the Ukrainian-controlled areas, said the situation on the left bank of the Kherson region — currently occupied by Russians — was “critical” and said the Russians failed in the evacuation efforts.

“People are trapped in the water. Officially, 11 people died of drowning in Oleshky alone. However, this figure is underestimated, as Russia is trying to hide the fact that civilians died,” he added.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for international support to help rescue victims of the dam collapse in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine and accused Russia of not providing “any real help to the people in the flooded areas.”

